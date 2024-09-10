According to reports, Arsenal and Aston Villa are both interested in signing Spain Under-21 midfielder Javi Guerra from Valencia.

Guerra, 21, is under contract until 2027 and reportedly has a release clause worth €100million (£84.3million).

He played in 36 of Valencia’s 38 La Liga fixtures last season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Guerra is one of the most promising young midfielders in Spain right now and also has nine Under-21 caps for his country.

Arsenal ‘stepping up interest’ in Spanish midfielder

His fine form for Valencia has caught Arsenal and Aston Villa’s eye, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

It is stated that despite his huge release clause, the Spanish club ‘are currently considering selling him for less than €30m (£25.3m) in the near future’.

The report claims that ‘Arsenal are stepping up their interest’ as Mikel Arteta seeks a new long-term option in midfield with Thomas Partey expected to leave next summer.

Jorginho is another ageing midfielder that Mikel Arteta will be looking to replace.

Interest from Aston Villa will not tempt Guerra if Arsenal are in the picture, the report says.

Indeed, the player’s ‘preference would be to join Arsenal, largely due to the presence of Gunners manager Arteta’.

Villa should not be ruled out, though, with the prospect of playing under Unai Emery still an exciting one.

Both clubs are in the Champions League this season, while Chelsea and Manchester United – who have also been linked in the past – are not.

Arsenal could do with having Guerra this weekend with Arteta sweating over the fitness of captain Martin Odegaard, who limped out of Norway’s match against Austria on Monday.

The Gunners are already without Mikel Merino through injury and Declan Rice, who is suspended.

Norway team doctor Ola Sand had this to say after their 2-1 Nations League victory: “Martin is doing quite well now. He got a small ankle sprain. We will see throughout the evening and tomorrow what happens next and what we will do about it.

“It is currently difficult to say anything about the extent of the damage. Ankle sprains are difficult to deal with straight away, so we almost have to see how things go forward.

“We will examine him when we are back at the hotel. Maybe we use ultrasound to look at it. If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Meanwhile, Norway boss Stale Solbakken said: “Martin Odegaard’s injury looked bad in the dressing room as well.

“I saw that he was sitting with the physios around him. He had no chance of continuing. It was probably an overstep, and those who have played football know that it can go well if the ligaments have not gone. It is not certain that Arteta will call and praise me tonight!”

