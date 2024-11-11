Arteta ‘concerns’ with Arsenal star revealed as ‘clear issues behind the scenes’ emerge

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ‘concerns’ over Raheem Sterling and there are “some clear issues behind the scenes” at the Gunners, according to former Man United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown.

The north London club have had a shaky start to the new Premier League season with Arsenal winning just five of their first 11 matches.

Arteta’s fourth-placed side are now nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool with the Reds making a fast start to the new season, while defending champions Man City are four points ahead in second.

Arsenal have not won in their last four Premier League matches as they struggle to stay in the title race and there are now claims of some negativity in the dressing room.

Football Insider insist that Arsenal boss Arteta ‘has not been impressed with Raheem Sterling amid growing concerns about his performances in training.’

Former Man Utd chief scout Brown, who remains very well-connected in the Premier League, has been told that there are “concerns” about Sterling, who has only started two Premier League matches all season.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 We are in the Mikel Arteta at Arsenal endgame; the process has failed

👉 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners crisis averted as Odegaard return restores hope

👉 ‘Angry’ Mikel Arteta ‘furiously blasted’ Arsenal players, did he? Did he balls

On Sterling, who signed from Chelsea on loan in the summer transfer window, Brown told Football Insider: “I know there are some concerns about him,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s an interesting one with Sterling, because they bailed him out of Chelsea when he was set to be cut adrift from the squad there.

“Getting him on loan was seen as a real coup because Chelsea are still paying most of his wages. But when they’re looking for results he doesn’t come on.

“That points to some clear issues behind the scenes, and I’ve heard his training might not be completely up to scratch.

“We know Arteta demands a certain level from his players and isn’t scared to leave them out if they aren’t meeting his expectations.

“I think it’s a pretty damning sign that, even with their injuries and issues up front, he’s hardly played aside from cup games. They’ve been in need of a consistent winger and he still can’t get a game at the moment.”