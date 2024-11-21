Arsenal man who has ‘stunk the place out’ is the Premier League ‘flop of the season’

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling has “stunk the place out” so far this season.

The north London club have had a shaky start to the new Premier League season with Arsenal winning just five of their first 11 matches.

Mikel Arteta’s fourth-placed side are now nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool with the Reds making a fast start to the new season, while defending champions Man City are four points ahead in second.

Arsenal have not won in their last four Premier League matches as they struggle to stay in the title race and their summer signings are yet to make the desired impact.

Sterling, in particular, has struggled to get into Arteta’s side with the former Manchester City winger – who signed on loan from Chelsea in the summer – only starting two Premier League matches all season.

And now former Premier League striker Collymore has named Sterling as “one of the flops of the season” after he’s “stunk the place out” at Arsenal.

Collymore told the Metro: “Raheem Sterling has been a massive disappointment. He came in and said he was going to give the club his best work, but that hasn’t happened.

“He’s arguably stunk the place out so far and he’s definitely one of the flops of the season having promised to do his best work at Arsenal.

“He’s an experienced player who has won everything there is to win, he was expected to push the dressing room up another level and he hasn’t done that.”

Riccardo Calafiori was another summer signing and the Italy international has had a mixed start to his time at the Emirates Stadium and has struggled with injuries.

Collymore added: “Arsenal spent £42 million on Riccardo Calafiori which has been a mildly disappointing move so far. He’s had a couple of injuries, but he was meant to come in and be the man.”

Emile Smith Rowe was sold to Fulham in the summer transfer window as Arsenal looked to make room on their profit and sustainability spreadsheet but the academy product could have been useful in hindsight this season.

Collymore continued: “Emile Smith Rowe’s move to Fulham also shows that Arsenal haven’t exactly been amazing in who they’ve let go, because he’s done very well for Fulham.

“Especially with the injury to Martin Ødegaard as well, Smith Rowe could’ve slotted into that position.”