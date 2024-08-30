Arsenal: Sterling’s ‘three’ reasons for accepting move emerge amid late Ipswich double transfer blow

According to reports, ‘three big factors’ are behind Raheem Sterling’s decision to leave Chelsea and join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Sterling struggled at Chelsea following his £47.5m move from Manchester City in 2022, but Arsenal have targeted him as head coach Mikel Arteta has a good relationship with the England international.

Arteta and the winger previously worked together while they were at Man City and he will provide Arsenal with some much-needed competition in attacking areas.

Having already signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and Neto, Arsenal moved quickly to sign Sterling on deadline day and they concluded a deal before the transfer window closed.

Shortly after the 11pm deadline, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed an “agreement is done” between the two Premier League rivals.

“Raheem Sterling to Arsenal, here we go! Agreement done on a loan move from Chelsea,” Romano said.

“Chelsea accepted final conditions and the player wanted the move, also spoke to Mikel Arteta.

“Agreement is done, documents are expected to be ok soon”

Shortly earlier, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed ‘three big factors’ behind Sterling’s decision to join Arsenal.

He said: “Raheem Sterling is undergoing his Arsenal medical. Loan fully agreed.

“Move driven by Mikel Arteta. Sterling has finalised terms. Relationship with Arteta, #UCL and staying in London all big factors.”

While Sterling is joining Arsenal, Reiss Nelson is leaving. Ipswich Town initially looked set to sign the attacker, but Fulham swooped at the last minute to secure his services.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein said: “Fulham are close to an agreement to sign Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

“Ipswich Town had been close to reaching an agreement for Nelson but this deal is now off.

“The Athletic reported earlier this summer that Nelson had informed Arsenal that he wanted to assess his options for a potential move.”

Ipswich have also missed out on Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who appears to be heading to Everton instead.

Ornstein added: “Everton have made a late approach to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

“The proposed deal is for a season-long loan with an option to buy for £30million.

“Everton are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and now have until 1am to complete a move for him after submitting a deal sheet before the 11pm deadline.”