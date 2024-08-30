Arsenal: Sterling transfer unlocked by ‘late loan’ amid ‘agreement’ with ‘talks advanced’ to seal signing

According to reports, Reiss Nelson could leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes and his exit can ‘open the doors’ for Raheem Sterling to move.

One of the biggest transfers on deadline day could see Sterling leave Premier League giants Chelsea and join Arsenal.

Sterling has previously worked with Mikel Arteta at Manchester City and he could reunite with the Spaniard at Arsenal.

On Friday evening, a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed Arsenal are ‘in talks’ over signing Sterling.

‘The 29-year-old winger is not part of the plans at Stamford Bridge and Arsenal have now opened negotiations over a temporary season-long deal. ‘If the clubs find a compromise, Sterling will still need to agree personal terms — but that is not expected to prove a stumbling block to the move. ‘The proposition is said to be hugely attractive to the ex-Liverpool and Manchester City attacker.’

Arsenal’s chances of signing Sterling could be boosted by Nelson leaving. Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth initially revealed “four clubs are trying to do a late loan deal for the Gunners forward”.

At the time, it was unclear who are trying to sign Nelson, but a follow-up report from Fabrizio Romano claims Ipswich Town are close to acquiring his services.

He said: “Ipswich Town in advanced talks to sign Reiss Nelson on loan from Arsenal!

“It can open the doors to Raheem Sterling to Arsenal from Chelsea.”

This has been backed up by Ornstein, who says Ipswich Town are ‘close to an agreement’.

‘The 24-year-old academy graduate is set to move on a straight loan without the option to make the switch permanent. ‘The Athletic reported earlier this summer that Nelson had informed Arsenal that he wanted to assess his options for a potential move.’

As mentioned, this deal could boost Arsenal’s chances of signing Sterling and Sky Sports says he is ‘hopeful’ a move can be finalised.