Arsenal strike Berta ‘agreement’ as £62m offer is ‘accepted’ for new sporting director’s first signing

Arsenal have struck an ‘agreement’ for Andrea Berta to become their new sporting director, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Arsenal confirmed on November 4 that Edu had handed in his resignation as the Gunners’ sporting director, bringing to end his five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium which started as the club’s technical director before a promotion in November 2022.

His decision to quit Arsenal came as a shock to everyone, including Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who had built an excellent relationship with the Brazilian in the process of building a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League.

And now former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has written on GiveMeSport that Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement’ for Berta ‘to become their new sporting director’ after ‘advanced talks last week’.

Jacobs adds:

‘Arsenal feel Berta can forge a quick and fruitful relationship with Mikel Arteta, who played a key role in his selection. The Italian can now start preparing for the summer window and has been taking English lessons since January to help with a smooth transition. ‘Arsenal’s managing director Richard Garlick, executive vice-chair Tim Lewis and director Josh Kroenke were all involved in the process. And the appeal of Berta is not just in his eye for talent, and ability to land established stars. Arsenal are also understood to be impressed by his part in bringing financial stability to Atletico Madrid.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal favourite Andrea Berta’s top ten transfers from Bonucci to Griezmann

👉 All-time Man Utd, Arsenal Premier League combined XI: Ronaldo, Rooney over Bergkamp, Cantona

👉 Rio Ferdinand names signing that ‘could win the Premier League’ for Arsenal



Arteta’s side have had a decent season in the Premier League this term with Arsenal currently sitting in second place in the table ahead of the crucial run-in.

However, it would take a monumental collapse from Premier League leaders Liverpool allow the Gunners back into the title race.

Arne Slot’s men are currently 16 points ahead of Arsenal, who have two games in hand ahead of their clash against Man Utd on Sunday, while the two sides still have to play each other in May.

If Arsenal finish second, as expected, then it will be the third time in a row that the Gunners will have finished as runners-up in the Premier League.

They were expected to finally attempt to get a title challenge over the line after twice running Manchester City close – but Liverpool’s brilliant season under Slot had not been factored in.

Arsenal have been struck by injuries to key forward players at the wrong time this season with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all missing.

They attempted to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, after fans, pundits and club legends had urged them to sign one in previous windows, but they failed to get a deal for one over the line.

But now Berta’s impact may have already been felt as the Daily Trust claims that Arsenal ‘have begun the signing process to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium’ and a £62m transfer ‘has been agreed’.

The report adds: