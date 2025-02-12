How Arsenal could replace Kai Havertz after devastating injury with three options to choose from

Arsenal have three options to replace Kai Havertz after it was confirmed the Germany international will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Reports on Tuesday revealed that Havertz had suffered a ‘worrying scare’ in a Dubai training session before the news came on Monday from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein that the Arsenal forward is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring tear.

The Gunners are already without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli because of injuries and the Havertz blow tips them over into a striker crisis.

Arsenal were already paying for their lack of reinforcements in that area during the summer – but their failure to get a deal for another centre-forward done in January is now likely to seriously harm their chances in all competitions.

They made a bid for Ollie Watkins, which was swiftly rejected by Aston Villa, while Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak were seen as unrealistic options in the winter market.

It was even claimed that they explored a loan deal for Spain international Alvaro Morata before the January deadline but now they are left with what they’ve got, although there are free transfers available.

And now The Athletic‘s Arsenal writer Art de Roche has given his analysis on what he expects Mikel Arteta to do after their latest devastating injury blow.

De Roche wrote:

‘Havertz’s injury leaves Arteta with just three senior forwards to choose from up front in Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling. ‘The Arsenal manager changed the shape of his side to accommodate for injuries earlier in the season but should be able to stick to his preferred 4-3-3. Trossard playing as a centre-forward, with Nwaneri off the right and Sterling on the left would be the most logical way for him to set up in that case. ‘Trossard has had stints through the middle since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023 but many of those have been alongside Havertz in a 4-4-2 of late. In his first half-season, he assisted six goals in six games when used as a solo No 9.

