How Arsenal could replace Kai Havertz after devastating injury with three options to choose from
Arsenal have three options to replace Kai Havertz after it was confirmed the Germany international will miss the rest of the season through injury.
Reports on Tuesday revealed that Havertz had suffered a ‘worrying scare’ in a Dubai training session before the news came on Monday from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein that the Arsenal forward is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring tear.
The Gunners are already without Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli because of injuries and the Havertz blow tips them over into a striker crisis.
Arsenal were already paying for their lack of reinforcements in that area during the summer – but their failure to get a deal for another centre-forward done in January is now likely to seriously harm their chances in all competitions.
They made a bid for Ollie Watkins, which was swiftly rejected by Aston Villa, while Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak were seen as unrealistic options in the winter market.
It was even claimed that they explored a loan deal for Spain international Alvaro Morata before the January deadline but now they are left with what they’ve got, although there are free transfers available.
And now The Athletic‘s Arsenal writer Art de Roche has given his analysis on what he expects Mikel Arteta to do after their latest devastating injury blow.
De Roche wrote:
‘Havertz’s injury leaves Arteta with just three senior forwards to choose from up front in Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling.
‘The Arsenal manager changed the shape of his side to accommodate for injuries earlier in the season but should be able to stick to his preferred 4-3-3. Trossard playing as a centre-forward, with Nwaneri off the right and Sterling on the left would be the most logical way for him to set up in that case.
‘Trossard has had stints through the middle since signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023 but many of those have been alongside Havertz in a 4-4-2 of late. In his first half-season, he assisted six goals in six games when used as a solo No 9.
‘Nwaneri has provided a strong goal threat off the right, with three goals in 2025, which will leave Sterling to complete the attack off the left.
‘Arteta’s options in attack are at the most limited they have been all season. Outside of those three players, full-back Kieran Tierney has had cameos on the left wing off the bench which could provide something different. Mikel Merino’s aerial prowess could also be of use in the penalty area if Arteta decides to change his approach.
‘Should Arteta use players from the Under-21s, striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji and winger Ismeal Kabia would be the most likely options. Butler-Oyedeji, 21, made his first team debut as an added-time substitute against Dinamo Zagreb last month, while 19-year-old Kabia made his debut in September against Bolton Wanderers.
‘Arsenal play seven games before March’s international break, with three of those coming in midweeks. Rotation will be necessary to keep everyone fresh but Arteta will face a challenge to maintain consistency as Arsenal hope to maintain pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League and go deep in the Champions League.’