Eddie Nketiah’s £30million move from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest has broken down according to reports, but the 25-year-old could still leave the club this summer.

The Arsenal forward currently finds himself behind the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at the Emirates.

Being 25 years old, Nketiah is now at the stage of his career where he wants to play regular first-team football, but he can’t get those guaranteed minutes at Arsenal.

In the Premier League last season, he only started in 10 matches and was used as a substitute on 17 occasions. In that time, he scored five league goals and provided two assists.

Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with the Arsenal star in recent weeks and according to reports from earlier in the week, Nketiah had agreed personal terms with the Premier League club.

However, fresh updates have since revealed that the deal has collapsed and as of writing, Nketiah won’t be heading to the City Ground this summer.

That’s according to David Ornstein who has clarified that Nketiah’s move to Forest has ‘broken down’.

The deal was thought to be worth around £30m, but an ‘agreement could not be closed’ between the two Premier League clubs.

While a move to Forest no longer seems likely, Ornstein has stated that a transfer is ‘still expected to materialise elsewhere before window ends.’

As per Ornstein, Crystal Palace are now among the clubs who are considering a move for the out-of-favour Arsenal forward.

Of course, Marseille had previously shown an interest in the Arsenal star, but they have since signed Elye Wahi from Lens.

Nketiah was an unused substitute during Arsenal’s recent triumph against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

“At the moment, Eddie is our player,” Arteta told reporters after the game when discussing the speculation surrounding the forward.

“He’s very committed to us. Regardless of the noise, he’s here and he wants to be here with us. He’s really happy that we won the game.”

His contract with the club is still valid until the summer of 2027, having last signed a contract with the club back in 2022.

Given the limited amount of minutes he gets on the pitch, his goal return for Arsenal isn’t too shabby. He’s scored 19 Premier League goals in 4,096 minutes, averaging a strike every 215 minutes.

The move to Nottingham Forest would have made sense from a playing perspective, but the 25-year-old will likely have other options before the end of the window.

