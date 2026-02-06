Viktor Gyokeres will never be an “elite striker” for Arsenal, says former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor.

Arsenal paid £64million to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta finally addressed his side’s need for a centre-forward.

Viktor Gyokeres in the 2025/26 Premier League

0.25 non-penalty goals per 90

34.3 shot on target %

20 fouls committed; 19 fouls won

2 offsides

The Swedish striker has struggled at times this campaign, registering six goals and zero assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

He does have an impressive four goals in six Champions League matches, but only four non-penalty goals – all coming against newly promoted teams – make for a very unconvincing return.

The good news for Gyokeres is that a promoted side comes to the Emirates this weekend. Unfortunately for him, that promoted team is Sunderland, who are eighth in the table, and only Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City have lost fewer games this term.

Viktor Gyokeres is ‘not a top striker’ – Agbonlahor

The 27-year-old’s performances have been criticised, and ex-Premier League striker Agbonlahor says Gyokeres is “not a top striker” and will never be “elite”.

“When I watch him, and I look at how he is as a striker, he’s not a top, top striker,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“You look at all the Arsenal goal scorers this season, you know, Gyokeres is the highest in the Premier League.

“He will score goals for Arsenal. But is he going to score the big goals in the Champions League? Is he going to score against the elite defenders? I don’t think he is.

“Hasn’t got the pace, can’t create his own goals. If Gyokeres receives the ball, he’s not going to take the player on and score a goal.

“I know he scored one of those against Leeds when he cut in off that left-hand side — that is Leeds, Championship-level defenders. He will probably do the same against Sunderland tomorrow.

“An elite striker, I don’t think he will ever get there.”

Do Arsenal players ‘trust’ Gyokeres?

This week, Arsenal icon Paul Merson claimed that Gyokeres’ Arsenal team-mates don’t “trust” him, resulting in a lack of service.

He said on The Overlap: “Arsenal don’t trust him and the players never pass to him.

“You watch him next time; he comes short, they go no. When I watch the game, he comes short and they don’t give it to him.

“I don’t think they trust him at all.”

