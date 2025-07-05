Arsenal striker target ‘desperate to join’ and club ‘desperate’ for ‘quick sale’ to Gunners

According to reports, RB Leipzig are ‘desperate to sell’ Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal, while another Gunners striker target ‘likes the idea of living in London’.

Arsenal are expected to spend big on a new striker this summer, with the choice seemingly between Sesko and Sporting CP talisman Viktor Gyokeres.

Other forwards, such as Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Hugo Ekitike, have also been linked.

It’s a position of priority for Mikel Arteta, who is also keen to add a creative midfielder and a winger.

Arsenal’s only confirmed summer signing so far is Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5million, though deals for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are reportedly as good as done.

The Londoners have now also reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, while Crystal Palace playmaker and England team-mate Eberechi Eze remains a target.

There are clearly a lot of players on Arsenal’s radar, but they are dilly-dallying in their pursuit of a new striker, with sporting director Andrea Berta yet to choose between Sesko and Gyokeres, who are both valued at around £70million.

Gyokeres represents more of a win-now option, having scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Sesko is viewed as a player for the future, though he’s certainly good enough to contribute now.

The Sporting man appears the more likely striker signing for the Gunners, but transfer journalist Charlie Wyett believes Sesko and Leipzig are ‘desperate’ to strike a deal.

Wyett said on The Sun‘s YouTube channel: “I think he’s desperate to go to Arsenal, and I think Leipzig are desperate to sell to Arsenal. Leipzig were hoping when the transfer window opened at the start of June they could get a quick sale to Arsenal.

“They know he’s going, they want to sell him, the player wants to go, they want the money to buy other players, so they wanted to get that deal done — but it hasn’t happened. Arsenal are being a bit slow.”

Another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, has confirmed that Gyokeres is happy to live in London amidst interest from Arsenal.

“Viktor Gyokeres would welcome a bid from Arsenal, but, as I’ve broken, he’s not rejected Manchester United — he’s just aware Arsenal are in a position to move now,” he said.

“Gyokeres likes the idea of living in London, he’s a fan of Mikel Arteta, but he knows Ruben Amorim well, and if this Arsenal search for a striker drags on or they go down the Sesko route, then Gyokeres’ bigger-picture desire is Premier League football.”

