According to reports, one Arsenal striker target is ‘ready to sign’ for the Premier League giants and two key factors are in his favour.

The Gunners are busy working on transfers and they are closing in on their first three signings, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard expected to complete moves to the Emirates in the next couple of days.

Arsenal’s next priority will likely be to sign a striker, as they are in need of a new forward, with an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz required.

The Premier League giants were punished for not signing a striker during the 2024/25 campaign as injuries to Havertz and Jesus left head coach Mikel Arteta without a natural No.9 during the run-in.

Mikel Merino did a pretty good job as a stand-in, but the Gunners need a top-tier forward to take them to another level as they look to win the Premier League and/or Champions League.

A report on Thursday claimed Arsenal have a ‘surprise’ striker option lined up, but RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres have been mooted as their leading targets.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Arsenal’s supposed striker preference, but it’s been indicated that a move for Sesko is being delayed by his ‘high demands’ for a salary.

However, a new report from Football Insider claims Sesko is ‘ready to sign’ for Arsenal amid ‘new talks’ over a move to the Emirates.

Sesko was Arsenal’s top target during the 2024 summer transfer window, but they missed out on the 22-year-old, who eventually decided to spend one more season at RB Leipzig.

Regarding Sesko’s supposed significant demands, the report from Football Insider claims suggestions he is asking for a ‘crazy’ salary are ‘nonsense’.

This deal is ‘not being held up by his representatives’, with Sesko clear that he ‘wants to join’ the Gunners.

Sesko has been deemed a ‘key target’ and he is not trying to price himself out of a move he is ‘keen’ to finalise.

Two factors are also in his favour over Gyokeres. The report adds: