Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres a ‘wonderful signing’ with goal record irrelevant: ‘He knows how good he is’

Viktor Gyokeres is a “wonderful signing” for Arsenal and there has never been any doubt about it, according to Tim Sherwood.

Gyokeres scored twice on Tuesday night to end an eight-game goal drought as Arsenal thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League.

Arsenal have started the season strongly, winning three out of three games to nil in Europe and picking up 19 points from their opening eight Premier League fixtures to top the table.

The Gunners have only conceded three goals across all competitions this season as they continue to impress defensively.

There have been question marks over their attacking threat, with Mikel Arteta’s side criticised for being overly reliant on scoring from set-pieces.

They scored from a corner and free-kick against Atletico but also found the back of the net in open play twice, with all of their defensive and offensive strengths on display.

Gyokeres’ brace will do him the world of good having not scored since September 13 against Nottingham Forest before Tuesday night.

The Swedish centre-forward has underwhelmed in front of goal but added a new dimension to the Arsenal attack with his positioning, runs off the ball, and strength.

Teams are more focused on the central areas when facing Arsenal as a result of Gyokeres’ joining, which has stopped Bukayo Saka from being doubled up on the right and given Gabriel Martinelli/Leandro Trossard more freedom on the left.

Despite only scoring in three seperate matches for Arsenal, Gyokeres’ ability to make the Gunners Premier League champions has never been in doubt, says former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sherwood praised Gyokeres’ mentality and what he offers Arteta in attack.

“There’s never been question marks for me, I’ve always stuck by him because I see what he does,” he said.

“He works for the team, he occupies centre-halves, he creates spaces for the 10s or anyone who wants to come into them pockets, pins the defenders back, especially the two centre-backs. He puts himself on offer.

“I like the fact that he scored two goals last night and he’s not afraid to put himself in between the goal posts.

“He knows if he misses chances, the next one will come along. He’s got the character to miss chances and go again.

“You saw Mikel (Arteta) last night, he was heaping the praise on him as if the guy needs confidence. I’m not sure he does. I think he knows how good he is. I think he knows he’s playing an excellent side at the moment.

“The chances will keep coming. I don’t really don’t fear for Gyokeres at Arsenal. I just think he’s a wonderful signing for them.”

