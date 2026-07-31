Arsenal are reportedly in a “very strong position” in the race to sign Vinicius Junior, and they want to sign another Real Madrid star.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three signings, having landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis.

Now, the Gunners are making a move for Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimaraes to improve their midfield, while they are plotting an audacious move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius.

The Premier League holders are looking to capitalise on Vinicius’ uncertain contract situation by signing him from Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen whether they can pull off this statement transfer.

Regardless, ESPN reporter Alex Kirkland has stated that the Gunners are currently interested in two Real Madrid players, though the identity of their second target is yet to be revealed.

READ: Arsenal, Newcastle reach agreement for Bruno Guimaraes with fee revealed and deal in final stages

Kirkland claimed: “I was talking to my ESPN colleague Rodra, who’s very well-connected at Real Madrid.

“He was saying to me that he’d been told that Arsenal were also interested in another unnamed Real Madrid player, that Vinicius Junior was NOT the only one.”

Arsenal confident of signing Vinicius Junior on one condition

Some feel as if Vinicius is playing Arsenal to get a better contract at Real Madrid, but journalist Mario Cortegana claims the Gunners are confident of signing him as long as he does not pen a new deal in the coming weeks.

“As revealed in The Athletic and by James McNicholas, a colleague who covers Arsenal, Arsenal is very focused on the Vinicius deal,” Cortegana said on his YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Arsenal close to completing double deal and Bruno Guimaraes could become sixth summer signing

“He’s Arsenal’s top priority. Well, they believe it’s possible. There’s approval from top to bottom at all levels of the club that the operation can be done.

“Number-wise, and we’ll try to give you more details later this week, it works out for Arsenal, and there’s just one very important thing missing, obviously, which is that Vinicius doesn’t renew with Real Madrid. Arsenal have been eyeing this operation, having held a series of talks, and they believe they’re in a very good position if Real Madrid doesn’t manage to renew Vinicius’ contract.

“So, that’s how things stand. We’ll have to see how the talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius and his representatives progress, or how and when they might happen. By the way, the same representatives I mentioned. Let’s see how these negotiations intertwine and what the outcome will be, and whether or not Arsenal will ultimately sign him.

“But let’s be clear, Arsenal’s interest is very real, very concrete, and the situation is still open.”

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