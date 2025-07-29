According to reports, Arsenal are ‘leading’ the race to land Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze as they look to complete their next summer signing.

Arsenal have been active in this summer’s transfer window, spending around £200m to land Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners took a while to get going this summer, but they have done great business in recent weeks and this was required after they suffered a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing tow in a trophy.

Injuries ravaged Arsenal last season, but these signings ensure that they will enter the 2025/26 campaign with a far stronger squad and they could complete one or two more additions before this window closes.

It has been widely reported that Arsenal’s summer priority was to overhaul their attack and they have bolstered this department by landing Gyokeres and Madueke, while they remain in the market for a new attacking midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with several potential options, but Eze appears to be their preferred option after he contributed 25 goal involvements for FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in all competitions last term.

The England international has a £68m release clause in his current contract and has also been linked with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

However, a report from Caught Offside insists the Gunners ‘lead’ several rivals in the race to sign Eze.

It is unsurprising that Eze’s exit clause is a ‘key component in negotiations’ between Arsenal and Palace, with it noted that the Gunners have hatched a plan regarding the ‘payment structure’ of the Eze deal.

Arteta’s side are ‘ready to offer £30 million up front, with the remaining £38 million to be paid in instalments over the next two years’ and ‘progress has been made behind the scenes’ as the two sides work towards an agreement.

The report also claims two factors could help Arsenal to ‘complete’ the Eze deal ‘smoothly’.

‘Importantly, Arsenal are not looking to rush the deal. The Gunners are willing to wait until Crystal Palace secure a suitable replacement before sealing the transfer. ‘To help sweeten the deal, Arsenal are also planning to offer winger Reiss Nelson as part of a player-plus-cash agreement. If the Eagles accept these terms, the move could be completed smoothly.’

Palace face competition from Premier League rivals Fulham for Nelson, while journalist Santi Aouna claims Leicester City star ‘Bilal El Khannouss is the first choice of Crystal Palace if Eze leave the club.