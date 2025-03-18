Arsenal ‘submit £70m offer’ for Premier League midfielder as star ‘gains traction in market’

Arsenal have made an for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a decent season in the Premier League but are set to be runners-up for a third season in a row as they trail leaders Liverpool by 12 points.

Arsenal reduced that gap from 15 points over the weekend by beating London rivals Chelsea 1-0, while Liverpool were in League Cup action against Newcastle on Sunday.

It will take a minor miracle for Arsenal to pip the Reds to the title from here with Liverpool only losing one Premier League match all season.

The Gunners still have a chance to win the Champions League this season as they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals but realistically they will need a number of improvements to their squad over the summer to challenge for major honours.

A centre-forward is a must, something which the club now seem to have accepted, while there are rumours that they will sign a top central midfielder too.

And now Spanish website Fichajes claims that Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes ‘has sparked the interest of the London club, who are looking to strengthen their midfield with a player of his quality and standing’.

Arsenal have identified the Brazilian as the ‘ideal midfielder to elevate their squad’ and have ‘therefore submitted a £70 million offer for his services’.

The report adds:

‘There have been no statements from the player’s entourage regarding his future, although his commitment to Newcastle has always been firm. However, the possibility of joining an ambitious project like Arsenal could be attractive. Arteta is looking to build a team capable of challenging for all the titles and believes the Brazilian’s arrival would be a leap forward in quality in midfield. ‘Negotiations won’t be easy, as Newcastle would only consider his departure for a considerably higher fee. Arsenal will have to increase their offer if they want to convince the Magpies to let one of their most important players go.’

Following Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday, which ended the Magpies 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, Guimaraes issued an emotional message to supporters.

Guimaras wrote on social media: “Well, I think the reality hasn’t sunk in for us or you, but we’ve made history, guys. I’m very proud to be part of this group.

“NUFC fans, you played a fundamental role in this journey; you’ve been wonderful to us, and a club like ours should never go so long without winning a title. May many more come.

“If this is a dream, never wake me up because I’m still in ecstasy. We started together, and we’ll finish together.

“I’ve been ambitious since my first day at the club, saying I wanted to put my name in the club’s history and win something for this team, and I feel fulfilled having achieved that.

“Enjoy this moment because you deserve it; we deserve it because we are one! What a moment to be a fan.

“With affection, BG39.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Guimaraes added: “70 years it’s a lot for these fans, they deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in the club’s history.

“After 70 years we can now say we are the champions again – the fans deserve everything, this is now the best day of my life!”