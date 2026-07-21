Bruno Guimaraes wants Arsenal but how much do they want him?

Arsenal are ready to make a new and improved offer for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes, while an enquiry has been made into the signing of a £77m-rated winger.

A dire 12 months for Newcastle could get even worse in the coming weeks, with Bruno Guimaraes potentially the latest big name to jump ship.

Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have all moved on to bigger and better things in recent times. Guimaraes is next in line to want an upgrade, and Arsenal have already put two proposals forward.

Neither of those proposals were officially made, with the first (£55m) made on a verbal basis and the second (£65m) via intermediaries and agents.

Newcastle quickly rebuffed both approaches, though according to trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, a third bid is ‘likely’ to be made.

Arsenal to submit new bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘#AFC set to be busy in the next weeks. Another bid for Bruno Guimarães likely.’

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news on Monday of Guimaraes doubling down on his desire to quit Newcastle.

The Brazilian’s mind is made up and aged 28, he and his camp believe the time is right to take a stand and move on.

Regarding cost, The Daily Mail have claimed £75m could bring Newcastle to the table, though Fabrizio Romano has pointed to the loftier sum of £90m.

For now, Newcastle are insisting Guimaraes isn’t for sale, but recent history tells us the Magpies will cash in for the right price.

Andrea Berta makes Nico Williams enquiry

As part of his update on Guimaraes, Jacobs also revealed Arsenal were only willing to go as high as £80m in their efforts to sign Morgan Rogers.

The Gunners made significant progress on the player side, though when it came to putting big bucks on the table, they were blown away by Chelsea.

The Blues agreed to pay a whopping £117m without the aid of add-ons, which makes Rogers the most expensive British player ever.

On Monday, Rogers not only passed a Chelsea medical, but signed his six-year contract that contains a club option for a seventh season.

With Rogers heading to Stamford Bridge, Arsenal must look elsewhere for their superstar signing on the left wing.

Christos Tzolis is expected to join from Club Brugge, though he’s viewed as the successor to Besiktas-bound Leandro Trossard, with a higher calibre winger still wanted.

Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola are on Arsenal’s radar, but according to transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are exploring a move for Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao speedster just helped Spain win the World Cup when providing the all-important assist for Ferran Torres’ winning goal in the final.

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Per Bailey, Williams’ contract with Athletic contains a release clause understood to be worth €90m / £77m.

Arsenal’s interest in the 24-year-old is long-standing and dates all the way back to 2024. The interest remains strong, and sporting director, Andrea Berta, has made contact with regards to discovering whether this is a deal that can be made this summer.

Crucially, Bailey concluded by noting Williams would be open to moving to the Premier League if he does decide to embark on a new chapter.

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