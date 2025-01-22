Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal have submitted a new ‘enquiry’ to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig as they look to sign long-term target Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are sorely lacking a top-tier forward as they have struggled in front of goal this season.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have been pretty toothless in front of goal without star man Bukayo Saka and have also become too reliant on set pieces.

Arsenal’s woes were recently worsened as Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the remainder of this season. This leaves Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.

The North London outfit should have signed a new striker in the summer, but they failed to acquire a forward after they missed out on Sesko.

Sesko has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe and he signed a contract extension after Arsenal made him their top summer target.

Despite this, 21-year-old Sesko – who has 13 goals in his 25 appearances this season – is still expected to leave the Bundesliga side in 2025 amid interest from elite European clubs.

It was initially assumed that a transfer would be completed in the summer, but Arsenal’s issues could force a change and talkSPORT are reporting that they have ‘taken the first step towards making a £70m January transfer’.

The Gunners have made a ‘tentative enquiry’, but the report claims there are two ‘complications’.

‘The north London club have reignited their interest in Sesko from last year, although a mid-season move is still complicated, with his club reluctant to sell at this point despite Leipzig having been knocked out of the Champions League. ‘To make matters more complicated, Sesko’s agent has made it clear that a loan move in January is not an option.’

Arsenal are also linked with potential alternatives and long-term target Dusan Vlahovic has been mentioned.

The Premier League giants previously targeted the Serbia international during the 2022 winter transfer window but missed out to Juventus.

A report from Football Transfers claims Juventus are ‘open’ to letting the forward leave this month, but ‘talks’ with Arsenal have ‘broken down’.