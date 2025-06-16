According to reports, Arsenal have submitted a higher ‘offer’ than FC Barcelona as the Premier League giants look to sign a long-term target.

Arsenal are reeling from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and also failed to win a trophy.

The Gunners were expected to kick on during the most recent campaign, but they arguably went backwards under head coach Mikel Arteta as an injury crisis exposed their weak attack.

The north London outfit were punished for failing to sign a striker in recent windows as injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz left Arteta without a natural No.9 during the run-in, while they have also become overly reliant on Bukayo Saka in wide areas.

Arsenal are looking to put this right during this summer’s transfer window as their top priority is to sign a striker amid reports linking them with Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

However, the Gunners are also looking for recruits in other positions and another priority is a new winger to complete with/replace Gabriel Martinelli after he underperformed in 2024/25.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: New Man Utd targets as Arsenal string along Sesko, Gyokeres



Real Madrid star Rodrygo has been mooted as a leading candidate, but the Gunners have potentially been hijacked in the race to sign the Brazil international as a ‘staggering offer’ has been submitted.

This could leave Arsenal to look for an alternative and long-term target Nico Williams remains an option.

Williams was initially expected to leave boyhood club Athletic Bilbao during the 2024 summer transfer window after he helped Spain win the European Championships, but his huge salary demands were a stumbling block as he eventually opted to spend another year with the La Liga outfit.

The 22-year-old had another strong season in 2024/25 as he grabbed seven goals and eleven assists for Athletic Bilbao and an exit looks more likely this summer.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Euro giants steam into Viktor Gyokeres chase against Arsenal, Man Utd with massive contract offer

👉 Arsenal handed significant boost as Newcastle target makes decision about transfer ‘priority’

👉 Arsenal ‘rebuff’ approach for one star but Mikel Arteta is open to sanctioning an exit



Recent reports have indicated that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are plotting a move for the winger, but Spanish outlet Sport names Arsenal and Barcelona as the leading contenders to sign him.

Arsenal are said to have ‘offered’ Williams a salary worth around nine million euros in a ‘decisive move’, as this is more than what is being proposed by Barcelona. Including his release clause, this proposal from Arteta’s size would be worth around 71 million euros (£60m).

However, Williams has decided that he ‘wants’ Barcelona and is ‘willing to take a pay cut’ to give the Spanish giants a better chance of signing him. It is also noted that he is prepared to be patient, giving Hansi Flick’s side plenty of time to strike a deal with Athletic Bilbao.

As mentioned, Arsenal are linked with several strikers, but a new report from Football Insider claims Sesko is their ‘priority’.

The report adds: