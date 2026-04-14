Arsenal ‘submit’ Julian Alvarez ‘offer’ with huge name sacrificed when Argentine arrives

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have put a ‘concrete offer’ to Julian Alvarez, and if the Argentine does return to England, a big name will be booted out of Arsenal’s forward line, according to a report.

The jury remains out on Viktor Gyokeres who despite scoring 12 times in the Premier League this season, has looked woefully short on quality at times.

Mikel Arteta doesn’t lack for viable alternatives in the No 9 spot. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are available to the Spaniard, though if either were the answer, Gyokeres wouldn’t have been signed.

Clearly, the striker spot still needs work in north London and numerous sources and outlets have confirmed throughout the year that Arsenal are looking at Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international, 26, has operated at just under a goal per game since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City for a monster €95m fee two summers ago.

Atleti don’t wish to sell, but there are genuine chances for Alvarez to depart, with the frontman itching to join a bigger club and Atleti begrudgingly willing to cash in if their €100m-plus price tag is met.

According to the latest from French outlet MediaFoot, Arsenal have now taken the first steps towards bringing Alvarez back to England.

Nowadays, clubs will usually attempt to agree personal terms with a player before launching a bid. Per the report, Arsenal have made their ‘move’ by putting a ‘concrete offer’ to the striker.

There are plenty of encouraging signs in the report as far as Arsenal are concerned, beginning with the claim Alvarez is ‘looking for a new project’.

Furthermore, it’s stated Alvarez sees himself leading the line at a ‘top-five European club’.

Arsenal have positioned themselves in the upper echelons of European football over the past few years, and if they hold their nerve, might find themselves Premier League and/or Champions League winners by the time it comes to negotiating with Atleti.

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Diego Simeone’s side already have a replacement plan in mind, which again, bodes well for Arsenal.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk revealed last month that if Alvarez is allowed to go, Atletico Madrid will make a move for Mason Greenwood.

There’ll be little in the way of backlash in Spain if Greenwood does move to Atleti given he’s already played in the country for Getafe during a loan spell from Manchester United in 2023/24.

Alvarez’s arrival in north London would be greeted warmly by almost everyone with an Arsenal affiliation, except for perhaps one person.

MediaFoot concluded their report by stating if Alvarez arrives, it’s likely to result in Arsenal sanctioning the sale of Gabriel Martinelli, who is reportedly on PSG’s radar.

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