Arsenal could break the British transfer record after submitting a £120m offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but look extremely likely to end the season as runners-up for the third campaign in a row.

Arsenal were meant to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again this season before Pep Guardiola’s side dropped off a cliff.

But Arne Slot’s Liverpool side have taken up City’s mantle with the Reds currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and it would now take a minor miracle for the Gunners to win the Premier League this term.

Critics of Arsenal have long argued that the Gunners need to bring in a new centre-forward if they want to get over the line and win the Premier League.

The Gunners haven’t necessarily struggled to score goals in this season but they could do with a goalscoring striker to settle tight matches and give them an edge in certain fixtures.

It’s no secret that Arsenal and every other big club in Europe are interested in Newcastle striker Isak with the Sweden international emerging as one of the best strikers in the world over the last couple of seasons.

READ: Bruno Fernandes the undroppable’s undroppable but Liverpool have some tired bodies

And now reports in Spain claim that Arsenal have ‘submitted a massive offer’ for Isak as they look to get ahead of their competitors before the summer rush.

Newcastle’s asking price that is well beyond €100m and Barcelona ‘can neither afford nor want to pay, especially considering they still have [Robert] Lewandowski in the squad’.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal, who are keeping an eye on Isak, and who has become Mikel Arteta’s great obsession for 2025 , as he desperately requests the signing of a goalscorer.’

The offer of £120m ‘submitted’ by the Gunners would make ‘him the most expensive transfer in the club’s history’ after Declan Rice joined for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Martin Keown claims key summer transfer is ‘already done’ as report reveals ‘No.1 target’

👉 Arsenal ‘growing belief’ revealed in new report on imminent return for ‘desperate’ Bukayo Saka

👉 Arsenal ‘dream’ still ends in title disappointment despite Isak’s ‘clear message’ and transfer ‘done’

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha reckons Isak is the “best option” for Arsenal this summer as he “knows the Premier League”.

Saha told Genting Casino: “Arsenal in the last one or two transfer windows, had the opportunity to go for those strikers, but it’s not that easy. Maybe Isak has the best profile, because we clearly see his improvement and still has potential.

“It’s very attractive, but it’s not that easy because, as I said, there are not many of those kinds of players who can actually make you better, and help you chase for the Premier League and Champions League. It’s not easy. Number nines are less in favour, and they don’t play the same system anymore.

“Everybody wants to touch the ball 1000 times and they want to be the dribblers, they want to be the scorers and it’s more about the wingers. So it’s not that easy. So those kinds of profiles are a rarity.

“So I still think Isak is the best option. He knows the Premier League. It would be an easy fit.”