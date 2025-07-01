Arsenal ‘submit offer’ for Chelsea star as ‘talks’ begin but Arteta could ‘still’ sign Real Madrid star

Arsenal have submitted an offer to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer but they are not giving up on Real Madrid star Rdorygo, according to reports.

The Gunners have already lined up £55m and £9m deals for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Brentford’s Christian Norgaard as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is joining from Chelsea in a £5m deal as Arsenal give goalkeeper David Raya some competition, while they have reached a ‘full agreement’ on personal terms with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained the situation regarding Mosquera, he said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal’s opening proposal for Cristhian Mosquera for €14m was rejected. Arsenal will return to the table, they hope to get the deal done for this Spanish defender for something around €20m/€25m.

“Let’s say it will be in excess of €20m to get Mosquera who is out of contract in one year at Valencia, who is not extending his contract and has said yes to contract terms offered by Arsenal.

“So the proposal is on the table from Arsenal, the contract is on the table and Mosquera has already said yes to Arsenal, to Mikel Arteta, to Andrea Berta, to all people at the club because he wants to go to the Premier League and he wants to go to Arsenal.

“Now club to club they are discussing, they are negotiating — no agreement on €14m/€15m but Arsenal will be back to the table.

“I expect Arsenal to go very strong on this one once again.”

A new centre-forward is also a key priority for sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko their top targets in that position.

But Arteta also wants to improve other areas of his attack by bringing in a winger with rumours their dream target this summer is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

However, Arsenal are turning to other options as a deal for Brazilian remains complicated and now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the Gunners have made a bid for Chelsea winger Madueke.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Understand Arsenal have already submitted an offer to Noni #Madueke. 23 y/o winger could leave Chelsea in the summer. Talks have started. #CFC Madueke is one of several top profiles Arsenal are assessing for this position. Arsenal are still considering a transfer for Rodrygo should he wish to leave Real Madrid.’