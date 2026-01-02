Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Turkey international Arda Guler from Spanish giants Real Madrid in a potential ‘stratospheric move’.

Do Arsenal need to add to their squad? No, not really.

Mikel Arteta already has an immensely talented and stacked squad at his disposal, which was bolstered with £250m worth of signings in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners made a statement with their summer business as they invested £250m to land most of their priority targets, landing Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

This leaves Arteta’s side with a near-perfect squad with quality options in every position, with the north London outfit undeterred by their injury issues in recent weeks as they have lots of cover and versatility.

However, Arsenal have been heavily impacted by injuries this season, and Arteta remained coy when asked about the prospect of making January signings during his press conference on Friday.

Arteta said: “We are open to every option.

“Obviously if we can find a solution that is short, medium or long it is always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with new players.

“But let’s see what happens, let’s see what the news is over the next few weeks and hopefully we can try to make the right decision.”

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal have ‘offered’ 80 million euros (£70m) to Real Madrid for Guler.

Regarding Arsenal’s ‘strategy’ regarding this transfer, the report claims:

‘The European transfer market is abuzz with the possibility of a stratospheric move involving Arsenal, Arda Güler , and Real Madrid . The London club has set its sights on the Turkish starlet to make a definitive leap forward in midfield and attacking wing positions. ‘Arsenal is devising a highly aggressive financial strategy to convince Real Madrid ‘s board to part ways with one of their most promising assets. The English club believes a loan deal with an obligation to buy could unlock the departure of the young Turkish international.’

Despite this, Arsenal face missing out on Guler as it is also claimed that Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is providing the ‘main obstacle’ for this transfer.

Alonso is said to be showing ‘unwavering faith in Guler’s potential and considers him a cornerstone of his future rotation’, while he has already expressed his desire to retain the Turkish midfielder, seeing him as a game-changer for competing on all fronts.’