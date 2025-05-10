According to reports, Arsenal have lodged an ‘official offer’ to Sporting Lisbon to sign Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners will be busy in the transfer market this summer and it is common knowledge that their priority is to sign a new striker.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are incredibly short on options in this department after club chiefs failed to sign a forward last summer or in January, with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz worsening their problems.

Arsenal have had to use midfielder Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker in recent months and while he’s done a decent job, this does not change the fact that they are crying out for a top-tier forward to take the club to a new level.

The north London outfit have been linked with several potential options, with moves for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins failing in recent windows.

READ: Arsenal keep or sell: Martinelli, Partey, Zinchenko out as Arteta rebuilds to avoid sack



Gyokeres is another option as he’s sparkled since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City for around £15m in 2023.

The Sweden international is among Europe’s top scorers in 2025, netting a remarkable 95 goals in 99 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal are not alone in targeting Gyokeres, with a move to Man Utd mooted after he worked well under Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

However, the Gunners should be considered a more tempting option than Man Utd and a report in Portugal claims Gyokeres has already ‘agreed’ terms with Arteta’s team.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘process over’ at ‘fourth tier’ club as Man Utd need ‘cold-blooded’ sale of ‘vanishing’ star

👉 Arsenal: Romano drops ‘here we go’ with Gunners to ‘trigger clause’ for Arteta’s ‘first’ summer signing

👉 Stubborn Arteta, no striker, poor Odegaard: Why Arsenal’s season has been another failure

Arsenal have also ‘submitted their ‘first official offer’ to Sporting Lisbon’s hierarchy, with the bid reportedly worth around 75 million euros (around £63m).

The report claims Sporting president Frederico Varandas feels he can get more for Gyokeres, who has a 100 million euro release clause. It is noted that Arsenal are fearful of a Chelsea hijack given their recent bullish actions in the transfer market.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak would be a more expensive alternative and William Gallas has explained why Arsenal should target him over Gyokeres.

“You can be good in your club, in your league, but when you go to the Premier League, it’s different,” Gallas said.

“Nobody can deny that Gyokeres hasn’t been one of the hottest strikers in Europe for two seasons now, but he’s been doing it in Portugal. The argument would be that he has scored goals in the Champions League, but there are still doubts about his pedigree in the Premier League.

“Isak, at Newcastle, he was not good at the beginning. He was a good player, but he didn’t have that performance level that he has right now. You need to know if you can give your players time to adapt.

“But sometimes you can’t wait, you need a striker who can score right away. That would be my concern about Gyokeres. I would go for Isak, because he is already proven in the Premier League. He’s already posing problems and already knows how to deal with the opponents.”