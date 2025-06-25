Arsenal ‘submit proposal’ to sign PL star amid claim of ‘green light’ for Newcastle United raid

According to reports, Arsenal have ‘submitted a proposal’ as they look to finalise their third summer signing, while they could also raid Newcastle United.

Arsenal made a sluggish start to this summer’s transfer window, but they are getting their ducks in a row and are ‘set to complete’ deals for Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga this week.

Zubimendi and Arrizabalaga will be useful additions, but their top summer priority is to sign a striker and they face being hijacked by Liverpool in the race for their leading target.

So, their chase for a striker is proving difficult, but they are also working on other deals.

One such proposed deal is to sign a second new midfielder as they need to replace Thomas Partey, who looks increasingly likely to leave upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.

31-year-old Brentford star Christian Norgaard is a potential low-cost solution, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that the Gunners have made a ‘proposal’ to sign the experienced midfielder as they ‘explore a deal’.

The Gunners are said to have ‘made a bid’ worth around eleven million euros (£9.3m) for Norgaard, but Brentford want more.

Fabrizio Romano added: ‘Arsenal submitted proposal worth €11m package for Christian Nørgaard, as @MadsWehlast reports.

‘Negotiations ongoing as Brentford want more and talks continue. Nørgaard wants to join Arsenal.’

As well as another centre-midfielder, Arsenal are also scouring the market for a new winger as they need quality competition/a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams have been mentioned as options, while Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is a left-field alternative.

Football London have somewhat clutched at straws with an update on Gordon, claiming Arsenal have ‘got the green light’ from Newcastle to sign the England international amid their move for Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga.

Despite this, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has indicated that the Premier League could be repeating a previous transfer tactic as they pursue a new winger.

“That looks like a situation that might run quite deep into the window, but with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the squad there is no real need for Arsenal to rush when it comes to signing a winger,” Watts told Caught Offside.

“They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

“They held on during that summer, despite having interest in the likes of James Maddison and Emi Buendia, and when Madrid decided that Odegaard could leave Arsenal leapt at the chance and got the deal done.

“It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.”