Arsenal ‘prepare to submit’ record-breaking offer for former PL star who’s ‘open’ to return

Arsenal are putting in the groundwork to secure a deal for Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have made a great start to the new Premier League season with Mikel Arteta’s side able to go five points clear of second-placed Manchester City if they beat Brentford on Wednesday night.

Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the Premier League in each of their last three seasons and they brought in eight new players in the summer to try and help Arteta’s side to go one better this term and win the title.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed in recent weeks that Arsenal are unlikely to do much business in the January transfer window with new deals for current players a bigger priority.

Romano said: “Arsenal, in January, unless there is some problem or some issue or some injury, we never know in football, but at the moment Arsenal are very happy with the squad they have, very happy also with the attitude of the players.

“At the moment, it’s very quiet. Arsenal’s focus is on contracts. Bukayo Saka, expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal until 2030 as soon as possible. The agreement is getting closer. It’s not signed or done yet, but it will get done.

“Then there is Jurrien Timber. Arsenal are also negotiating with Timber over a new deal. And then also Declan Rice.

“For Rice, it’s not an urgent situation, but I think in the next months discussions will start between Rice and Arsenal over a new contract.

“Arsenal, more than on new players, are focused on keeping the players they have while doing fantastic at the moment this season.”

But Arsenal are likely to be active again next summer and Spanish website Fichajes insist that the Gunners ‘moving decisively to strengthen their attack’ with a bid for Olise.

Arsenal are ‘prepared to submit an offer close to €150m (£131m) to convince the German club and secure the services of the 23-year-old French winger’, which would be a British transfer record.

The report adds: ‘Preparations have reportedly begun at the English club’s offices, led by the coaching staff and sporting director. The situation seems favourable: Olise has proven his quality at Bayern Munich and is said to be open to a return to English football, which would ignite excitement in North London.’

It is understood that Arsenal ‘believe Olise has room to grow even further and could thrive under their style of play, which is more focused on pace and attacking aggression’.