Arsenal submit second bid for Premier League star who is bound to replace Arteta outcast

Arsenal have submitted an improved offer for Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley after the Gunners saw their opening offer rejected.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already secured the signing of David Raya on a permanent basis, but the club are still keen on signing another goalkeeper.

Bentley has been identified as a target for the Gunners and Arsenal will be hoping that their latest bid is enough to swing a deal with Wolves.

Arsenal saw their opening offer of £50k rejected for Bentley, but the club have since made an improved offer.

According to Alan Nixon, Arsenal have now made an improved bid of £300,000 for the Wolves shot-stopper.

It’s been suggested that Wolves are looking for a fee of closer to £1m for the 31-year-old, although the two clubs are thought to be close to a compromise.

Bentley has spent the bulk of his career playing in the Championship for the likes of Brentford and Bristol City, but he joined Wolves in 2023 as a backup goalkeeper.

Since arriving at Molineux, the goalkeeper has made nine first-team appearances and has predominately backed up Jose Sa.

With Arsenal pushing to sign Bentley, it seems increasingly likely that Aaron Ramsdale will leave and the Wolves goalkeeper will take his place on the bench.

Ramsdale fell down the pecking order last season upon the arrival of Raya and his Arsenal career now looks to be at a dead end.

Both Newcastle and Southampton have shown an interest in Ramsdale, although neither club have made an official offer as of yet.

“No footballer wants to not play,” Ramsdale told talkSPORT. “I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.

“It was tough, it was tough. But I have my release now, I’m now here, I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me, the best day ever.”

The Gunners are reportedly looking for £50m to sell Ramsdale this summer, although it seems more than likely that they will have to drop that valuation in order to offload him.

His contract with the club is still valid until 2026, although a move this summer would be best for all parties involved.

