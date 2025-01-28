Arsenal have been successful in their appeal against the red card Myles Lewis-Skelly received in their 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card in the first half of the Gunners’ Premier League victory at Molineux.

It was a highly controversial decision from referee Michael Oliver, with the challenge deemed to be serious foul play.

The Arsenal teenager brought down Matt Doherty on the edge of his own box with a cynical trip to stop a Wolves counter attack.

Mikel Arteta’s side appealed the decision and have been successful, meaning Lewis-Skelly’s three-match ban has been rescinded.

An FA spokesperson statement said on Tuesday: “An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension.

“The Arsenal player was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25, 2025.”

Michael Oliver was heavily criticised for his decision to give Lewis-Skelly a red card, with VAR Darren England also in the firing line.

Some people had to go too far though, sending death threats to Oliver.

In a statement on Sunday, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) condemned the abuse.

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture,” they said.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.

“The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was shocked by Oliver’s decision, saying it is the worst decision he has ever seen in the Premier League.

“Michael Oliver, I like him I think he’s a top referee,” he said.

“I understand the scrutiny that you guys [referee and VAR] are under, but guys, that’s the worst decision I’ve ever seen in Premier League football history.

“That’s how big [it was] and I stick by it. Because this happens week in week out.

“Michael Oliver, I think he’s top. So he makes a mistake, which we all make mistakes. We make mistakes on the pod, when we’re doing our punditry. We own up, don’t we?

“Because that’s what any normal human being does, they own up to their mistakes.

“But how on Earth they could go to VAR, look at the screen and look at it multiple times, not even a split second to look at it. Multiple different angles, and they still think that is a red [card].

“I don’t like using the word ‘disgrace’, because I feel like it’s easy to throw that word out. But if you look at the magnitude of that decision, it was so poor, and for them to double down on the decision, I just think it’s shocking.”

