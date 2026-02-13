Brighton have been displaced as ‘the best run club in the country’ by Brentford, whose ‘Liverpool rejects’ completely ‘suffocated’ Arsenal in their 1-1 draw.

There are also thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe, sadly enough.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

More support for Sir Jim

Jim hates immigrants. Can’t stand them. Fine, that’s his opinion. It’s a s**t opinion held by a c**t, but he’s allowed to have it.

Only…Jim lives in Monaco, which is not his home country. Which makes Jim….an immigrant.

There are of course a multitude of reasons for immigration. A better way of life, to be with their families, to escape a brutal totalitarian regime- that sort of thing. In Jim’s case it’s to save £4 *billion* because this country is mean to the hard done to, misanthropic, ultra rich bar stewards of this world.

Undoubtedly, given his hatred of immigrants- Jim’s team will be full of good, solid, British players. The kind that stays on his feet and never protests a referees decision. The kind Jim likes to see and also the kind that hasn’t really existed since 1960.

But no, there are immigrants in every part of the team! How Jim must have raged inside watching these foreigners earning millions of pounds of *his* money, when they weren’t winning many games or playing well. Where they came from didn’t matter when they were winning mind you.

Confusingly, Jim’s two managerial hires were foreign too. When the English Dan Ashworth wanted the very English Gareth Southgate, he got fired for suggesting someone not foreign enough. Presumably because foreign managers historically win more games and trophies – basically, more money for Jim.

In short, Jimmy’s anti-immigration views are highly situational. If he can make money then he doesn’t care where they’re from or indeed where he lives.

If they’re not generating yet more filthy lucre, they’d better have been born in the East End.

The only absolutely consistent fact is that Sir Jim Radcliffe is a *c**t*.

James, Liverpool

Dear Football 365

Not sure if your mailbox is still taking entries reacting to Jim Ratcliffe’s latest controversy, but in case you are, I thought I’d add my 2p.

Sir Jim can sod off. I am not a UK citizen or resident, so have no stake in this particular debate. I am a Manchester United fan, however, and can attest to feeling somewhat queasy knowing that my favourite club is apparently co-owned by a xenophobic, climate-damaging tax-exile, with negligible capacity for shame. I guess such is the way of billionaires circa 2026, but still, it rather takes away from my enjoyment of the Carrick-led renaissance. It makes Bryan Mbeumo’s goals feel that bit emptier, knowing they are partly funded by such moral decrepitude.

And, saying “I’m sorry my language offended some people” – as if it’s the English language that’s to blame. And the people who get offended by words. Not his fault. “I am sorry people get offended when other people say things”. In the same way he might be sorry “there is so much poverty in the world” – with the same gaslighting over his actual involvement therein.

If he had a shred of decency, the very least he could have done is word his ‘apology’ in the spirit it was intended – “I am sorry you are all such snowflakes who get offended by my appalling comments, but that is frankly your problem, not mine, and anyway I’m rich and don’t pay tax, so f*** off”.

Best wishes,

Guy

And what if most Man U supporters agree with Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

In the age of deceit, speaking the truth is a revolutionary act.

G Thomas, Breda

*Insert Roy Hodgson meme for how we read this up until point 4)*

Morning, Ooh its fun at the moment isn’t it?!

1. Liverpool doing a full Arsenal, corner, header, own goal is lovely, I would happily take 12 more of those please – People moaning about styles of football and winning are basically mental – We all want to be Brazil ’70.. but only 1 team was ever that.. Ajax with Cruyff maybe and possibly Peps (and Messi’s) Barca but we prefer to win playing less attractively than lose while playing well surely? I know thats been a topic previously – But gimme 3 boring prem league or champs league titles in a row wining every game 1-0 over finishing 6th and goiiing out in the group stages playing ‘lovely football’ every day..

2. My Forest mate (they are sort of my second team since I was a kid, and played football in Melton park with a certain bloke called Brian and his little lad (Nigel as it turned) out, when I was about 4) says its all Edu’s fault… bad signings of bad players that no one asked for… No one seems to be saying this but he is convinced and I would genuinely be interested to know if any other Forest fans agree?

3. Frank for Forest? I think hes a great Manager and Spurs are the worst of the basket cases.. I realyl think they could do miles worse then Thomas Frank (Vitor Pereira for example.. The last ex Wolves manager worked fine, until he didn’t.. Hoping the Forest bounce doesnt come until after the Liverpool game please..

4. If Jim the **** hadnt used the word colonise or, had used the word ‘illegal’ before immigration, would it have been basically correct and would every have still lost their collectives? When he said Immigrants did every see black and brown people and therefore all the white people have to jump on the virtue bandwagon about how horrible he is? Coz 20yrs ago the ‘moan’ amongst the Daily Mail readers was ‘Eastern Europeans’ and they werent famously non white, largely speaking (I think the blokes a **** but not necessarily for what he said on this specific occasion)

5. Would Spurs being relegated be funnier than Arsenal not winning the league this year?

6. Starmer – Now there’s a ****!

7. Theres just way too much politics in football.

8. Love you 365 – You are my daily saviour from work boredom and have been for 20yrs plus Im sure.

(even if all and every mention of ‘X accounts with 5 experts, Fabrizio Romandontknow, Respected journalist Ornstein, Keith bloody Wyness, still great connections to the premier league’ and any ‘rumour’ mentioned by fichajes still get right up my chuff!)

Al – LFC – Still shouting at the clouds but hoping we can get 4th somehow..

Liverpool light

Nice to see the Liverpool rejects team being as good or better against Arsenal than the 1st team..

Kelleher

Van den Bergh

Hendo

And I know Carvalho was out injured but still… they were deemed not good enough..

Interesting..

Al – LFC

I can see them now, a dozen emails saying seeee Arsenal are bottlers, they cant win anything hahaha Spanish Pulis or whatever he goes on about.

Im much more interested in Brentford though. One of our hardest matches of the season for sure. That was a monumental effort from them, they suffocated us all game, they start route 1 or down the channels but can quickly switch once they get the ball moving. They have great set pieces, they’re strong and well organised. Really impressed.

How do Brentford keep doing this? With Brighton slipping away they have to be the best run club in the country surely. Thiago is an absolute monster, their wingers are so tenacious you feel like they will win every duel, the recruitment, the structure is second to none. I think Arsenal has done well on our side but you cant help but wonder at what Brentford manages to achieve with much less. Then again, same for every team in the League. Best of luck to them, European football would be a great reward

Now would be a great time for our attack to find something akin to form or its going to be a long few months

Rob A (that trip to the Etihad is going to give me a heart attack) AFC

After the City and Arsenal results the Jaws theme tune keeps jumping into my head.

Aidan, Lfc (Haaland may look more like a dolphin than a shark but his instincts are predatory…and the Flipper theme tune doesn’t really work)

Southgate for Spurs

Hi F365,

Presumably you omitted Southgate from your list of candidates for Spurs because you think he’s unrealistic? I’m not so sure.

Firstly, any job is a step down from England. And yes, Spurs are a hot mess at the moment. But…

It’s not like Southgate has a deep pedigree of trophies at a mega club. If he’s waiting for City or Real Madrid to call, I suspect he’ll be disappointed. For him, he gets experience at a club thats bigger than Middlesborough, and would show he can handle a bigger job at club level.

Gareth can seek assurances re summer transfers. He’d have the instant respect of the team and, whisper it quietly, but he might be able to tempt Harry home in a couple of years. Finally, he’s a mature and calming leader, which the club is crying out for right now.

I think Gareth Southgate and Spurs.could be a.match made in heaven for both parties and I’d rather have him than any of the others on the list (except Poch who isnt available anyway). Enic, make it so.

Kind regards

Sam

All to fight for

With the chance of Villa falling into a four way battle for three remaining Champions league places I fast forwarded my fixture focus and the computer comes up with a May full of exitement with Liverpool playing Chelsea, United and Villa , none of which you’d presume will play with a low block .

As United have fewer games and a space-hopper sized new manager bounce I’d give them the best odds . Apart from that those May fixtures should be top drawer .

Peter ( sunny again in ) Andalucia

The real grifters

Dearest Mailbox,

Just a thought on the chap with the big hair. Good luck to him – it seems like it started as a bit of a laugh to a pretty small audience, and has, like his hair, grown much bigger than any of us could’ve imagined. However, if United ever manage five consecutive wins before the heat death of the universe (unlikely, but it might happen) and he then follows it up with ‘Right, I’m not cutting my fingernails until they win six in a row’ that will be pretty tiresome. Similar vibes to Bart Simpson trying to follow up ‘I didn’t do it!’ with ‘Wizzle wozzle’. The moment’s gone son, move on.

My only issue of how it’s been covered is the use of the word ‘grift’, which seems a bit uncharitable, and not totally accurate. Grifting is swindling – ‘ways of getting money dishonestly that involve tricking someone’ to plagiarise the dictionary. Big Hair Man isn’t tricking anyone – he’s offering two things: a massive barnet, and yet another opportunity to laugh at United, and he’s supplying both of those as promised. Can’t argue with that, if big wobbly hair and United being sh*te are your bag.

A more accurate example of grifting would be, e.g, someone promising to tackle non-existent financial and moral threats to society if they’re voted into power, and then using that power to instead drop the rate of tax paid by themselves and their super-rich mates and donors, and to funnel public money into the pockets of themselves, their mates and donors via over-priced ‘contracts’ that are rarely fulfilled to an acceptable standard, with no subsequent accountability.

On an unrelated note, I see the billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is angry about immigrants and thinks Nigel Farage is an intelligent man with good intentions.

Cheers,

Dan in Worthing