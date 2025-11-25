Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has explained why he thinks one of his former club’s summer signings made a mistake in the summer as his transfer made no sense.

The Gunners made a statement in this summer’s transfer window as they spent around £250m on several marquee signings.

Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga were signed to complete Mikel Arteta‘s squad.

Now, Arsenal have quality options in every position and are well-positioned to battle for multiple trophies this season.

Arsenal currently look increasingly likely to win the Premier League as they extended their lead at the summit at the weekend, while they have also advanced in the Carabao Cup and have a perfect record in the Premier League.

The north London outfit have a near-perfect hit rate with their signings in recent windows, but club legend Lee Dixon has explained his disbelief at them signing Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m in the summer.

‘Yeah, I couldn’t believe he came,” Dixon said on Arrizabalaga in an interview with The Metro on behalf of OLBG.

“You would need to ask him what his reasons were because I don’t know. I don’t know why you would, at his stage of his career, make that decision.

“He’s never going to play. He’s only going to play if David Raya gets injured. So why would you want to do that?

“I guess all players are different and he might have a different mindset. There might be something going on personally that he needs to be settled in the area, I don’t know.

“But from a football point of view, it didn’t make any sense to me whatsoever.”

Despite Arsenal sitting pretty in the Premier League, former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed other clubs to “surprise people” in the title race.

“Everyone here knows the Premier League is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. Now comes the festive fixtures, the games where you’ll be really tested,” Berbatov told ESPN.

“If you get out of this period with good results and are still in a good position – top with a good points advantage – then you are halfway there.

“But let’s not jump to conclusions yet. Of course Liverpool are low in the table and Man City are dropping points, but there are other teams like Chelsea who can surprise people.

“Six points is a good cushion but in the Premier League it’s nothing and can go very quickly.”

Chelsea legend John Terry added: “A big game at the weekend now as Arsenal come to the Bridge where it’s going to be a very big game.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be a title decider but I think it’s going to be one of the two teams [who win the league].

“For me, Liverpool are 100 per cent out of the title race. Liverpool look they’re really struggling at the moment.”