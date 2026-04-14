Arsenal floored by £15m Sunderland midfielder and have a secret weapon to convince him

Arsenal have taken a shine to Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, according to a report, and despite facing competition from Manchester United and Chelsea, the Gunners could have an advantage because of Granit Xhaka.

Sadiki has been one of Sunderland’s best players this season, with the defensive midfielder taken to the Premier League like a duck to water following his £15million move from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer of 2025.

When the 21-year-old midfielder moved to Sunderland last summer, the club’s then sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, said: “Noah’s enjoyed a great level of experience at a relatively young age, and alongside his drive to improve, this makes him an exciting addition to our squad.

“During his time at USG, he’s played in domestic and European competitions regularly, and the Premier League is a natural next step in his promising career.

“Our interest in acquiring his talents was long-standing, and we believe our culture and playing identity will enable him to thrive.

“He’s excited to be here, and we look forward to supporting him as he settles in Sunderland.”

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As predicted, Sadiki has proved to be a smart signing for Sunderland, with the DR Congo international defensive midfielder making 29 appearances for the Black Cats this season.

Under contract at Sunderland until 2030, Sadiki’s impressive displays in the Premier League have drawn interest from Arsenal, according to TEAMtalk.

The report has claimed that Arsenal have been ‘impressed by Sadiki’s performance this season’.

However, if Arsenal are to launch a move for the DR Congo international when the summer transfer window opens, then they will face significant competition.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on the youngster.

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Chelsea have done ‘background work’ on Sadiki and view him as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

Arsenal, though, have a secret weapon in their pursuit of Sadiki.

One of Arsenal’s former stars, Granit Xhaka, is a key player at Sunderland. In fact, Sadiki plays alongside the Swiss ace in defensive midfield for the Black Cats.

Xhaka joined Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 and, like Sadiki, has been one of the best players for the Premier League club this season.

The 33-year-old was on the books of Arsenal from 2016 until 2023 and knows all about the north London club.

While there was a period when Xhaka did not have the best of a relationship with the Arsenal fans, the midfielder eventually won over the Emirates Stadium faithful,

One suspects that Xhaka will have only positive things to say about Arsenal fans and manager Mikel Arteta to Sadiki, which will only ease sporting director Andrea Berta’s task to convince the youngster to move to the Emirates Stadium.

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