Sandro Tonali is a target for Arsenal, with a Newcastle team-mate confirmed to be on their radar

Arsenal are ‘confirmed admirers’ of one Newcastle United star, while a reputable outlet also suggests the Gunners want to land one of his team-mates.

The Gunners look on the road to finally ending their Premier League trophy drought. Not since 2003/04 have they won the title, while they’ve finished second in each of the last three seasons.

But Mikel Arteta has his side in pole position, nine points clear – which will still be six if Manchester City win their game in hand – with just seven games to go.

Whether or not they win the title, Arsenal will want to improve their squad, either to make the final push or to extend their advantage over rival clubs.

They’ve done a good job recruiting from fellow Premier League sides in the past, with David Raya and Declan Rice notable examples of stars who have joined from elsewhere in the top flight, and Newcastle could now be in trouble of feeling the Gunners’ wrath.

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Multiple outlets, including The i, suggest Arsenal are one of the clubs hopeful of landing Sandro Tonali in the summer, with the Magpies under a lot of pressure in terms of his potential exit.

Manchester City and United are both said to be in the mix for the Italian midfielder.

Along with Tonali, The i reports Arsenal are ‘confirmed admirers’ of his team-mate, Tino Livramento – whose contract situation and the lack of progress on agreeing a new one means he could become available.

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Both of those players would cost in the region of £146million together, according to reports.

Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon all also have big clubs interested in them, and as put by the i, prices will be ‘sky high’ and not all of them will be sold.

Livramento’s contract situation makes him one of the most intriguing potential exits, especially as it’s said he’s aware of interest from the Premier League’s top two clubs – Arsenal and City.

Reports have also suggested that Tonali and Guimaraes are ‘fighting against each other’ for a transfer, as Newcastle have made it clear only one is going to leave.

There are a number of clubs in for each one, though the i states suggestions that it was news to the Magpies that it was reported Guimaraes was close to leaving for United.

If Tonali is the man allowed to leave, that could be beneficial for Arsenal.

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