Arsenal send ‘surprise €40m proposal’ to European giants after ‘steal’ with Arteta’s side ‘willing to sell’

According to reports, Arsenal are ‘willing to sell’ Germany international Kai Havertz amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Havertz joining Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer was one of the shock transfers during the recent transfer window. The attacker cost the Gunners around £65m.

Mikel Arteta could have arguably done with using these funds to sign a new striker instead as Havertz has endured a rough start at the Emirates. He has just two goal involvements in 17 appearances across all competitions this term.

Arsenal – who are second in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Havertz in the summer and Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims the Premier League giants are already looking to offload the 24-year-old.

The Gunners are said to be ‘looking to release Havertz in the winter’ and they have ‘contacted’ Real Madrid to offer them a ‘surprise proposal’ after the player was ‘stolen’ by the English outfit.

Despite this, the report explains why Real Madrid are unlikely to go back in for Havertz.

‘On this occasion, the English would be willing to sell Havertz for a price that would be around 40 kilos if Real Madrid were interested in him. However, this transfer seems unlikely to take place, especially in the month of January , since the whites avoid going to the winter market. ‘Havertz is aware that it is very difficult for the white club to knock on his door again , especially with the level he is offering in this first stretch of the season. At Real Madrid, right now, they are not considering incorporating him and are focused on other objectives.’

OPINION: Mikel Arteta has a ‘superb’ Arsenal striker option if he puts stubbornness aside

Arteta recently refused to criticise Havertz as it is “going to take some time” to see the best out of him as the head coach used Granit Xhaka’s growth to prove his argument.

“I’m not going to talk about any individual like that. We are a team, and when we play at our best it’s the team, and when we don’t, I am the one who is responsible for that. We all need to try and improve every single day,” Arteta told reporters.

“I think there’s been an evolution. I think we’ve gone from the 10s, to the 20s, to the 80s, to the 100s and there’s been players who cost £220 million as well, so it’s not as though we are getting used to it.

“It’s something that is happening and is happening more and more often. On other players and other clubs, what we are doing, there is no comment on that. First of all, it’s what can we do to improve our team.

“And then can we afford it, and does it make sense in our project to spend certain money on certain players. Granit was a key player, he played almost every game for us. We know that it is going to take some time.

“Like it did take him [Xhaka] some time, especially when I changed his role. There were a lot of questions about it and then he evolved in a great way and here it will happen the same.

FEATURE: Spurs trio, City duo, Liverpool and Arsenal new boys in Prem’s best new signing XI