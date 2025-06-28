According to reports, Arsenal have added a Chelsea star to their summer ‘shortlist’, while Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on their transfer business.

Arsenal need to make a statement during this summer’s transfer window as they fell below expectations during the 2024/25 campaign, finishing second in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

The Gunners are yet to officially make a signing, but reports have indicated that they have closed deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

The north London outfit are also looking to complete a deal for a new centre-back, but their priority remains a new striker and they are linked with several potential options.

Mikel Arteta‘s side were punished for not signing a striker last season, as injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz left the Premier League giants severely short in attack during the run-in.

READ: Myles Lewis-Skelly among world’s highest-paid teenagers after new Arsenal deal



Arsenal were linked with Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins last season as they missed out on a forward in January and last summer. They remain options, while Viktor Gyokeres has also emerged as a leading target.

But a report from journalist Duncan Castles for Football Transfers claims Arsenal have ‘added’ Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson to their ‘shortlist’.

Jackson was Chelsea’s first-choice striker last season, but he is ‘not untouchable’ following the arrival of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Regarding Arsenal’s stance on Jackson, Castles explained: “There’s one more name that I’ve become aware of this week, which may come as a surprise, which is Nicolas Jackson, the striker who’s had an interesting time in his two years at Chelsea.

“Chelsea have always been looking for either adding someone else in that position or replacing him totally.

“Chelsea say they’re not actively looking to sell Jackson in this window, but he’s not one of the untouchable figures within their squad.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal decided to reject £20m star for one key reason as Gunners secure cheaper alternative

👉 Real Madrid ‘lower price’ of ‘dream’ Arsenal target on ‘exit ramp’ after he ‘asks to leave’

👉 Arsenal ‘wait for answer’ from Barcelona after £34m ‘offer’ for ‘perfect compliment to Zubimendi’



Castles added: “The guidance I have on where Arsenal are on this is that this broad range of options is deliberate.

“They want to ensure that they get a centre-forward for Arteta in this window and don’t feel like they did last summer.

“They will do one of these deals. They’re telling the representatives of the players involved that what it will come down to is the deal that they believe makes the best sense to the club.”

Romano has also teased Arsenal supporters regarding the club’s transfer business, insisting “the best is probably yet to come” this summer.

“Get ready, Arsenal fans, because it’s been a busy summer for Arsenal already, and the best is probably yet to come because Arsenal want to do way more,” he said on his Here We Go Podcast.

“Arsenal are very active, also in the recent hours. Many movements and plenty more to come, with the new director Andrea Berta very active on the market.”