There has reportedly been a ‘surprise’ U-turn regarding one Arsenal star, who ‘could leave’ the Premier League giants during this summer’s window.

Arsenal are looking to overhaul their attack after they were toothless in forward positions during the 2024/25 campaign amid their overreliance on Bukayo Saka and set pieces, while they lacked an elite striker.

The Gunners are on track to make necessary changes, with Viktor Gyokeres looking increasingly likely to follow Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga in joining the north London outfit.

Once Mikel Arteta’s side land Gyokeres, they will likely turn their attention to signing a winger and attacking midfielder, while a couple of exits are expected.

Leandro Trossard is one player who could leave after a Saudi Pro League club made a £29.5m offer for the versatile forward at the end of 2024.

READ: Gyokeres to Arsenal: Bruno Fernandes second as Liga Portugal to Premier League signings ranked



The Gunners signed the 30-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk during the 2023 winter transfer and the north London outfit certainly got the better deal.

Trossard has been a very useful squad player for the Gunners, operating in various positions as he’s grabbed 28 goals and 23 assists in 124 appearances.

However, Trossard (like Arsenal’s other forwards, barring Saka) was criticised for his performances last season and Arsenal could cash in on him this summer as he’s entered the final year of his contract.

A report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri for Sky has provided a ‘real surprise update’ on Trossard after talks over a new contract were ‘fluid and were expected to lead to an extension’ after ‘initial discussions took place in October 2024’.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Four reasons for signing Gyokeres over Sesko revealed as ‘exception’ made in ‘favourable’ deal

👉 Chelsea star ‘expected to join Arsenal’ with Blues ‘willing’ to sell amid ‘formal offer’ claim

👉 Arsenal receive transfer hammer blow as Real Madrid ‘agree’ to sell Rodrygo to PSG ‘on one condition’

Despite this, Trossard ‘could leave during this transfer window’ and this is for two ‘reasons’.

Firstly, he has changed agents and this ‘reshuffles all the cards for his future, and the interest of Saudi clubs, which came at the end of the 2024 summer transfer window, could be considered more carefully’ this summer.

The other ‘reason’ reportedly concerns Andrea Berta replacing Edu as Arsenal’s sporting director. The report adds: