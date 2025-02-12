Wenger ‘surprised’ at January transfer after Arsenal approach as Gunners ‘set sights’ on Inter star

Arsene Wenger was “surprised” to see Jhon Duran move to the Saudi Pro League amid interest from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs.

The Gunners were forced to look at new attacking options in the January transfer market after injuries to Gabriel Jesus – who has been ruled out for the season – and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League but six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on the north Londoners.

And the Gunners were keen to do business for a striker, if possible, in order to give them the best possible chance of hunting down Liverpool and competing in other competitions too – but they couldn’t get a deal for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins or any other forwards over the line.

There were claims that Arsenal made an approach for Duran – who was also at Aston Villa – ahead of the January transfer window but Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr were the side which eventually sealed a deal worth around £64m for the Colombian.

And that transfer “surprised” Wenger, given the amount of interest from elsewhere, but visiting Al-Nassr this week, the former Arsenal boss was impressed by the Saudi club’s infrastructure.

Wenger told Al-Nassr’s official website: “Duran is a young player. He played at Aston Villa where he was adored and loved.

“It was a surprise that during the season, from the Premier League, he moves to the Saudi Pro League.

“But congratulations, they have done a good job there. For me, Saudi and Al-Nassr have great coaches.

“They have great players, they have a world figure number one with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an example for every young player. So the basic ingredients are there to do well and to develop well.

“Overall, I would say big club, big players, great staff and, of course, financial potential as well.

“But more than everything else, it is linked with good decisions and, to me, they make good decisions here.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Arsenal, who have just been rocked by the Kai Havertz injury news, have ‘set their sights’ on signing Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram in the summer.

Thuram is ’emerging as an ideal candidate’ and the Gunners are ‘seriously considering the possibility of incorporating him in the summer market’.

The report adds: