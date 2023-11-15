Sutton slams ‘patronising’ Arsenal boss Arteta over ‘condescending’ VAR ‘joke’

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has hit out at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for attempting to make a “joke” with his latest verdict on VAR.

The Gunners boss was incensed at the decision to award Anthony Gordon’s goal in Newcastle United’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal earlier this month.

Gordon’s tap-in at the back post survived a triple VAR check with the officials inspecting if the ball had gone out before Joe Willock’s cross, if Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes had been fouled by Joelinton and whether the goalscorer was offside.

The VAR decided that there was not enough conclusive evidence to interfere with the on-field decision and the goal was allowed to stand.

But Arsenal boss Arteta was raging at their decision, he said after the match: “We have to talk about the result because you have to talk about how the hell this goal stand ups and it’s incredible.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one now coming here to try to defend the club and please ask for help, because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. Because it’s not a goal for many reasons; it’s not a goal, for more than one reason at least.

“It’s not a goal and it’s too much at stake here. Again, I feel embarrassed having more than 20 years in this country, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world. I am sorry.”

Fabio Vieira was shown a straight red card by Michael Oliver in their 3-1 victory over Burnley at the weekend, which VAR agreed with. Arteta reacted to the decision in the aftermath of the match with a hint of sarcasm.

The Arsenal boss said: “And with the red card… yes, VAR was right. The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that. Good decision.”

Arteta later added on talkSPORT: “Please ask me about VAR because today it was good. I hope that I’m on TV saying the referees are so good and I’m completely with them and being very constructive.”

But former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton thinks Arteta was being “patronising” to the VAR officials after watching his reaction to Vieira’s dismissal.

“I saw Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal game try and make a joke out of what he’d done on VAR the previous week, saying let’s have some humour about it,” Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

“That was his quote. I’m sorry Mikel but what you did last week wasn’t funny. Don’t come now after you have had a straightforward 3-1 home win against Burnley, don’t become the nice let’s make a joke about it, because the damage has already been done. I didn’t like that. It was patronising wasn’t it? Condescending.”