Arsenal tipped to swap senior player for 27-goal striker in potentially game-changing January deal

Arsenal could offer Thomas Partey in a part-exchange deal for Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to reports from Italy.

The Gunners once again find themselves in the Premier League title race, currently sitting in joint-second in the table – just one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has made some impressive signings already this season, bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber.

The manager already has one eye on the January transfer window, however, as he looks to guide Arsenal to their first title since 2004.

A new striker, centre-midfielder and a new winger have all been touted as priority positions ahead of 2024.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have all struggled with injury problems this season, raising questions over whether Arsenal have enough depth in their squad to compete for the title.

Ivan Toney is one player Arteta is particularly keen on, but with the striker reportedly close to signing a new contract with Brentford, the Gunners may have to look elsewhere for a new talisman.

Now, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Arsenal could rival Real Madrid for Vlahovic in January as they look to bolster their forward options.

The report claims that the Spanish giants are on the hunt for a new striker after losing Karim Benzema and ‘could turn to the Serbia international.’

Juventus are said to have ‘no intention’ of selling Vlahovic, but Arsenal could convince them by offering them one of their own players.

Vlahovic signed for Juventus in January 2022. He has made 73 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants, netting 27 goals in the process.

As previously reported by Football365, Juventus are keen on bolstering their midfield and have identified Partey as one of their key targets.

According to journalist Santo Aouna, the Serie A side want to bring in the Ghana international on an initial loan deal.

Juventus’ sporting director, Giuntoli, was recently in London to meet with Partey – who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Juventus could therefore be convinced to sell Vlahovic if Arsenal can structure a deal that sees Partey join the Italian club and the striker make the switch to the Emirates.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do lodge an offer like that for Vlahovic once the transfer window re-opens in January.

