Arsenal to take January gamble in pursuit of Euro giant striker with seven goals this season

Arsenal will reportedly gamble on a move for Dusan Vlahovic in January, in the hopes that they can land him despite the fact he is currently happy to be at Juventus.

The Gunners have been linked with some big-name strikers in recent months. Links to both Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen were evident in the summer.

But Arsenal have persisted with Kai Havertz, and that has paid off for them, with the German forward netting six goals, along with one assist, this season.

Reports suggest that an elite striker is still in the thoughts at Arsenal, though, and they are looking to go back in for Vlahovic, who they were keen on in the transfer window in which he moved to Juventus a couple of years ago.

According to Calciomercato, they are ‘planning to focus heavily’ on recruiting the Serbian forward in the January transfer window, though he is ‘immersed’ in the project at his current club and is ‘happy to be part of the Juve group’.

As such, Arsenal will be taking a gamble, and potentially wasting time going after a striker they might not have much chance of landing due to his current desire to be a Juventus player.

But given it’s stated the focus on Vlahovic will be heavy – after he has scored seven goals in all competitions this season – they might continue to pursue him no matter what his view on a transfer is currently.

Whether Arsenal would move onto another striker if they cannot get the Juve man is unclear, given their desire to land him above anybody else at the moment.

Indeed, they are yet to lose a Premier League game this season, and Havertz has been in good form, so they may put all their eggs in Vlahovic’s basket, knowing they don’t actually need to diverge from that option.

