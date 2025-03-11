Arsenal are among the sides who have recently scouted Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, and the Serie A side could make a move which could do away with his release clause.

Arsenal’s interest in Thuram is nothing new. It was reported around the January transfer window that the Gunners had set their sights on the Inter man.

He has the stamp of approval from former manager Arsene Wenger, who has compared him to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Now, the Gunners are carefully looking into Thuram. According to TBRFootball, they watched him score against Feyenoord in the Champions League in early March – his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

Thuram currently has a release clause of £70million, but the report states Inter are looking to open talks which could either increase or remove the clause entirely.

Either of those options would make his signature harder to come by, but Arsenal’s desire to improve their attack is surely heightened now, after seeing their Premier League title credentials fall off a cliff in the absence of their main talents.

The Gunners are likely to face competition, though, as scouts from Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly both been watching Thuram over the last month, too.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal ‘utter toss’ v Man Utd as Mikel Arteta produced ‘Tony Pulis tribute act’

👉 Rooney pushes Arsenal to sign £40m Premier League star amid Man Utd interest

👉 Neville convinced he knows why ‘agitated’ Arsenal boss Arteta stormed out of interview vs Man Utd

Liverpool might well choose to sell Darwin Nunez in the summer, opening up a space for a striker, and reports have suggested the Blues will look to give competition to Nicolas Jackson, who had not scored in the last eight Premier League games prior to his hamstring injury.

Indeed, the report suggests that all three of those clubs are set to be in the market for a new striker in the summer, so a battle for the services of Thuram could commence.

It will be interesting to see if Inter are able to tie him down to a new deal, thus making him more expensive, before that ensues.

READ MORE: ‘What point is he suggesting?’ – Roy Keane slammed over Arsenal title comments