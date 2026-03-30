Arsenal ‘take lead’ in race for Real Madrid star as they prepare offer ‘close to £43m’

Arsenal have taken the lead in the race to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have been largely dominant in the Premier League this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and have to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Arsenal, who lost to Man City in the League Cup final on Sunday, are still in with a chance of winning the FA Cup and Champions League too and Arteta is likely to get good backing again in the summer after spending over £250m last year.

The Gunners are likely to look to improve their attack again in the summer with Arsenal criticised at times for relying on set-pieces due to a lack of creativity.

Diaz, who can operate anywhere across the forward line and behind the striker, has been out of the starting XI at Real Madrid for much of the season and is now reportedly of interest to Arsenal.

Reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid have ‘received multiple offers from the Premier League’ and the La Liga side are ‘not ruling out a possible sale if a convincing offer comes in’.

READ: Tuchel reveals injury updates on Arsenal duo Rice, Saka after England withdrawals – ‘it made no sense’

Arsenal have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign Diaz as they look ‘to bolster their attack with a creative and game-changing player’ and the Gunners ‘would be willing to put an offer close to €50m (£43m) on the table’.

The report adds: ‘Brahim Díaz’s future will depend on the offers he receives and his final decision. The Premier League offers him a prominent role, consistent playing time, and an ideal environment for continued development.

‘Arsenal is pushing hard and seems ready to take the final step.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Arsenal are looking to sign a “right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front” in the summer.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* PL told to ban ten Arsenal stars under ‘new rule’ with rage-bait presented as genuine disdain

* Tottenham ‘dream’ scenario emerges as Arsenal curse strikes and ‘England star’ appointed

* Rice, Saka and Madueke join eight-man Arsenal injury list for ‘medical assessment’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to start with Arsenal because, of course, the main focus is on the titles they can win this season. But in the background there are always talks, always discussions, always things happening.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January after the injury of Mikel Merino.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal – maybe a bit underrated in this moment in terms of media – could be to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window. Of course, this season is still absolutely underway, they are competing on every front, trying to win as many titles as possible. But the work behind the scenes has started to prepare the summer window – right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front.”