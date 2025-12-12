Arsenal taking ‘closer look’ at goalkeeper who fits ‘perfectly’

Arsenal have reportedly begun to take a ‘closer look’ at a goalkeeper playing in the Bundesliga as it’s said he would fit their side ‘perfectly.’

The Gunners have one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League at their disposal in David Raya. Previous stopper Aaron Ramsdale was a fantastic asset for the Gunners, but was usurped by the Spaniard.

That tells Raya that it’s not certain he’ll keep his role if Arsenal find a better option.

And it seems they could look at signing a new keeper, as German outlet Sport reports German Diant Ramaj has ‘been scouted several times’ by Mikel Arteta’s side and his development in the Bundesliga has prompted them to ‘take a closer look.’

Ramaj’s strong ability to build up play is noted in the report, which states he would fit ‘perfectly’ into the Arsenal side.

Ramaj’s abilities with the ball at his feet certainly make him stand out in the Bundesliga. The Borussia Dortmund-owned keeper, currently on loan at Heidenheim, has attempted more passes (621) than any other keeper in the division this term, per FBRef.

In terms of passes of more than 40 yards, he is second in the league, with 120.

Having a distinguishing feature such as a great ability to turn defence into attack is certainly something which big clubs look for in their goalkeepers.

However, Ramaj’s abilities actually in the net are not showing him in the best light currently.

His Bundesliga save percentage of 61.2 per cent this season puts him 15th, with only three keepers worse than him at the moment.

That said, he is not being helped by those in front of him. Heidenheim have allowed 67 shots on target this season and 2.15 goals per game, the third and second most in the division, respectively.

Yes, at a better side Ramaj might play better, but his save percentage should surely be better no matter how many shots he has faced this term.

Even when he was at Ajax, the German’s most clean sheets in a season were four in 22 Eredivisie games in 2023-24.

Whether Arsenal pursue his signing remains to be seen, but Raya’s role as Arsenal’s starting keeper seems safe for now.

