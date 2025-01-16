Arsenal ‘in talks’ with Bundesliga side for top striker target as ‘gentleman’s agreement’ eases January transfer

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are reportedly ‘in talks’ with RB Leipzig over a January move for Benjamin Sesko as the Gunners look to take advantage of the striker’s ‘gentleman’s agreement’.

Manager Mikel Arteta wants to add attacking reinforcements to his squad this month as Gabriel Jesus joined Bukayo Saka on the sidelines after tearing his ACL against Manchester United.

Asked by Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports if they would look to sign a striker, Arteta replied: “Yes, for sure. Because we lost two players, big players, Bukayo [Saka], who can be out for up to three months, that’s a long time, and Gabby, who is going to be out for a long, long, long time.”

A report claims the Gunners are ready to hijack United’s move for Viktor Gyokeres, while Mikel Arteta is also thought to be a big admirer of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal are keen to ‘explore a deal in the summer’ for ‘long-term target’ Sesko, with a January deal ‘not impossible’ although it would likely be ‘hugely expensive’.

Arsenal pursued Sesko last summer but the striker decided to remain at Leipzig as he was ‘reluctant’ to join Arsenal due to concerns he would be second-choice to Kai Havertz.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein was less positive about the potential of Sesko arriving at the Emirates in the January window, when he spoke to NBC on Wednesday.

“We hear names like Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, initial enquiries tell me that that one is unlikely,” said Ornstein.

“Benjamin Sesko, another long-term target, he’s unlikely to move in the January transfer window, never say never, but that’s more likely a summer departure if he leaves RB Leipzig.”

But now United Stand journalist Sam C claims the Gunners are ‘in talks’ with the German side over the potential signing of Sesko.

‘Told Arsenal want a loan with buy option, Leipzig want money upfront or an obligation,’ he wrote on X.

‘Understand Arteta has spoken with Sesko on more than one occasion.’

The Slovenian is under contract at Leipzig until the summer of 2029 but when he signed that deal in 2024 an agreement was put in place allowing him to leave ‘for the right project’, with his previous release clause set at £55m.

The Athletic report claims there is a “gentlemen’s agreement between Sesko and Leipzig, likely in place of a contractual release clause, that will allow him to leave for the right project. This figure will be discussed before an acceptable range is reached.”