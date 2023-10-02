Arsenal target’s agent tipped to be ‘secretly’ pushing for PL transfer with Man Utd, Chelsea mentioned

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given thinks Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are potential destinations for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

The England international has enjoyed a sensational start to this new campaign under Unai Emery after he finished last season with 15 Premier League goals.

Watkins netted a hat-trick over the weekend as the Villans smashed six goals past Brighton en route to winning 6-1 at Villa Park.

The 27-year-old has now been involved in seven goals in seven Premier League games this season and he is in talks with Aston Villa over a new contract.

Despite this, it’s been claimed that he is being targeted by Arsenal, who are expected to sign a new striker in January amid reports linking them with Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Given thinks Watkins unfairly “goes under the radar” because he is a “brilliant striker”.

“He has gone under the radar, but maybe because he plays for Aston Villa,” Given told Premier League Productions. “But Aston Villa are a big football club, people forget that, at times.

“Maybe he is talking about a new contact, at the minute.

“When you look at other clubs in the Premier League like Arsenal, Chelsea or even Man United. Someone of his calibre. I wonder if his agent is sort of secretly saying ‘he is of that level. He can grab goals’.

“You mention the goal involvements and how many goals he has as well. Without Ollie Watkins, I wouldn’t say Villa would be in trouble, but they wouldn’t be as strong.

“He just looks so consistent with his finishing as well. You talk about strikers panicking in front of the goal. He is the opposite. He is a brilliant striker.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer meanwhile has explained why he does not think Watkins is an “elite” centre-forward.

“I like him, he’s certainly very willing and he’s always going to try and get in behind,” Shearer said via The Rest is Football podcast.

“I don’t think he’s a great finisher, I think sometimes his technique lets him down, but he’s always going to get you in and around, in between 10 and 20 goals, which for a Premier League club is exactly what you need and want.

“I don’t think he’s elite but he’s certainly in that next level down.”

