According to reports, Sporting Lisbon are ‘open to selling’ Viktor Gyokeres in January amid interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Gunners were busy in the summer as they signed David Raya, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Neto and Raheem Sterling.

Heading into the summer, it was widely reported that one of Arsenal’s priorities would be to sign a new striker, but they did not add another No.9 to their squad.

Eddie Nketiah’s sale to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace leaves Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as his remaining striker options. This means they could enter the market for a new forward in January or next summer.

In recent months, Arsenal have been linked with Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, and Benjamin Sesko.

Gyokeres left Championship outfit Coventry City during the 2023 summer window to join Sporting Lisbon for around £18m.

The Swedish international enjoyed a remarkable debut season for the Portuguese side as he grabbed 43 goals and 15 assists in his 50 appearances across all competitions.

Gyokeres has established himself as this year’s leading scorer in Europe at the start of this season. He has eight goals and three assists in his first six appearances of the 2024/25 campaign for Sporting Lisbon.

The 26-year-old was linked with various elite European clubs in the summer but his 100 million euro (£86m) release clause priced him out of a move elsewhere.

However, a report from Football Transfers claims Sporting Lisbon would be ‘open to selling’ Gyokeres in January as the striker was ‘disappointed’ to miss out on a move to Arsenal in the summer.

It is also claimed that Gyokeres could be available for a fee ‘substantially less than his release clause. The report says.

‘Arsenal are maintaining a close watch on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres ahead of the January transfer window, FootballTransfers understands. ‘With Gunners scouts having monitored him extensively last season, the Swedish international remains on the club’s radar as a potential January signing. ‘Our sources suggest that Gyökeres was disappointed not to secure a move to London during the summer transfer market. We understand that Sporting are open to selling the striker for substantially less than his €100 million release clause. ‘This is despite Sporting president Frederico Varandas recently expressing frustration over how players he considers weaker to Gyokeres are valued much higher than the Swede. ‘A discussion between Gyökeres and Sporting has reportedly taken place, with an agreement between the two parties that the club’s full asking price will need to be met, whether in January or next summer.’

The report claims Arsenal are ‘on the lookout’ for a new striker after they missed out on their ‘primary target’ in the summer.