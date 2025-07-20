Arsenal are ‘actively monitoring’ a Bundesliga striker as there’s a ‘high risk’ of their deal for Viktor Gyokeres ‘collapsing’ amid an impasse with Sporting in negotiations.

Arsenal have made four signings so far this summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke joining the Gunners to put them near the top of our biggest spenders in Europe ranking.

A new striker has been a priority throughout and Arsenal finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a fee for the Sporting star last week, but they are yet to be given the green light to sign the striker as they have butted heads over the structure of the deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted on Saturday that the Gunners “remain confident” of finalising a deal for Gyokeres.

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal,” Romano revealed.

“Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”

But Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed there were two further issues on top of the bonuses.

‘The English side haven’t shown any signs of life. ‘With the deal at an impasse, it is hoped that Arsenal will be able to contact the Lions again. Besides the bonus issue, there are other matters to be resolved, namely the payment deadline and the solidarity mechanism, commonly known as the training rights that must be paid to the clubs where the player played as a youngster. ‘In this aspect, the mechanism is usually assumed by the club that receives the transfer fee, but in this case, Sporting intend to split that responsibility 50/50. ‘Arsenal intends to extend the payment deadline by four times; the Lions want it faster, in two lots.’

And the same outlet later claimed that the deal ‘is at serious risk of falling’ with Arsenal ‘seriously considering the possibility of never reaching the value intended by the greens and whites’.

It’s claimed that ‘the risk of the collapse is high’ and Gyokeres’ father has been brought ‘to tears’ with his son ‘increasingly distancing himself from London’.

And that news comes amid a Football Transfers report claiming Arsenal are ‘actively monitoring Mainz forward Nelson Weiper’ having been impressed by his displays at the U21 European Championship, where he got three goals and two assists for Germany.

The 20-year-old only started seven Bundesliga games last season as Jonathan Burkardt kept him out of the first XI for much of the campaign, but Arsenal are now said to be ‘keeping a close eye on him’, though are yet to make a ‘formal approach’.

It’s claimed that Arsenal’s interest in Weiper has ‘no bearing on their pursuit of Gyokeres’.

The report adds: