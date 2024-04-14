Peter Crouch has suggested that a Thierry Henry quality is “the same with Alexander Isak” as the Arsenal target tore Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven to pieces.

Isak’s first season of Premier League football saw him score 10 goals, and that he did so in just 22 games suggested he could have a very good season if available throughout.

This season, he’s shown that’s the case, with 17 goals so far in 24 games – that makes him the joint third-top scorer in the Premier League along with Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke.

Arsenal have been linked with Isak throughout the season, and that his last two goals came against rivals Spurs will have further piqued their interest, particularly as he put Van de Ven on skates for one of his goals.

As will the fact former Premier League striker Crouch likened the forward to Gunners legend Henry as a result of his calm, composed demeanour in front of goal.

“How many times did you see Thierry go through on goal and panic? It’s the same with Isak, if he goes through on a one-on-one you’re just always confident he’ll score,” Crouch said on TNT Sports.

That one of their targets is seen to have such a similarity to one of the calmest players ever to have played the game, and a man who just so happened to play for Arsenal, will give them more to think about than they had already.

Crouch continued in his praise of Isak, suggesting he has rare qualities that the Gunners would benefit from.

“He’s someone I just love watching, so calm when he gets in those positions, obviously he cut Van de Ven up a few times today and he seems to just do the right decisions all the time, when he goes through one-on-one he’s so calm and just knows he’s going to score,” Crouch added.

“Great feet and he just leads the line so well, it’s a difficult thing to do as a centre forward to lead the line on your own.”

Arsenal play with one striker, but Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both failed to impress early on, leading to Kai Havertz being switched up top.

If Isak, a player who is clearly able to thrive up there on his own, was added alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, the Gunners’ attack could become a very potent one, with goals coming from absolutely everywhere.

