Arsenal target four strikers in January as three-way Leroy Sane battle is on

Arsenal are the lowest scorers in the Premier League title race and they might fix that in January. Leroy Sane would be a fine signing too.

ARSENAL HAVE FOUR-MAN STRIKER LIST

We know that Arsenal want a striker in January – they have scored fewer goals than anybody else in the title race – and global transfer expert Ekrem Konur – claims there are four players on their wanted list.

They are Viktor Gyökeres – formerly of Coventry and now of Sporting Lisbon – who is also a target for Chelsea.

But as Fabrizio Romano has said: “Arsenal, much like with any pursuit of Joao Palhinha at Fulham, won’t spend a crazy fee in January but could be one side to watch for Gyokeres over the summer.”

They are also interested in Ivan Toney (natch), Dominic Solanke (now on 12 Premier League goals for the season at Bournemouth) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) but they would all be pretty expensive. Will they pay a January tax with a Premier League title race at stake?

GOOD, GOOD LEROY SANE

He’s got eight goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this season so he would be an excellent signing for somebody, but it’s almost impossible to imagine the German giants allowing Leroy Sane to leave this January just because he is not yet ready to talk about a new contract.

And yet here we are, with reports suggesting that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United ‘are the current frontrunners’ to sign Sane in January. The former do need some proper competition for Bukayo Saka, while Liverpool need a longer-term plan to replace Mo Salah, and United just need somebody who would actually trust their striker.

VARANE IN DEMAND

Raphael Varane played in Manchester United’s comeback win over Aston Villa but rumours persist that he will be available in January and that he could have his pick of two European giants.

Real Madrid are keen to re-sign the 30-year-old who left in 2021 following long-term injuries to Éder Militão and David Alaba, which have left Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Fernandez as their only available senior centre-backs. They are also looking at Gonçalo Inacio and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, but their youth does not make them ideal January signings.

But Real will not have a clear run at Varane, with Bayern also said to be interested at the suggested price of £17m as they have their own defensive issues about to be compounded by international tournaments.