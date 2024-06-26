Arsenal target ‘green lights’ £15m move to European club despite Premier League hijack ‘fear’

Serhou Guirassy has been linked with Arsenal, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

According to reports, VfB Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy – who has been heavily linked with Arsenal – has decided to sign for another club.

The 28-year-old was one of the breakout stars in the Bundesliga during the 2023/24 campaign as he scored 28 goals in his 28 league appearances.

His remarkable scoring form has attracted the attention of clubs around Europe and he’s available for a cut-price fee as there is a release clause in his current contract worth around £15m.

This cheap release clause means he was always certain to leave Stuttgart this summer and German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed this week that he has ‘decided to leave’.

He tweeted: “Serhou #Guirassy has decided to leave @VfB. Guirassy has informed Stuttgart as also via @BILD_VfB.

“Dortmund, AC Milan and Arsenal in the race. Chelsea out.”

Champions League finalists Dortmund have been considered the favourites to sign Guirassy, but it’s also been reported that they ‘fear’ being hijacked by Premier League giants Arsenal.

However, these fears are now over as according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Guirassy has ‘accepted’ a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Romano said: “Serhou Guirassy to Borussia Dortmund, here we go!

“BVB have received the green light from player side after working on this deal for months. Guirassy has accepted and formal steps will follow. BVB will pay the release clause around €17.5m to Stuttgart.”

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a new striker, right winger and centre-midfielder this summer. Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has emerged as a target but journalist Ben Jacobs has explained why a “deal is problematic”.

“Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is having an outstanding Euro 2024 for Spain so far, but suitors are well aware a deal is problematic,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

“Williams has a release clause of over £45m, which is seen as value in the market, but the overall cost of a transfer is still expensive – the deal comes with taxes and Williams would expect a wage of in excess of £200k-per-week.

“Chelsea are not in the race. They ruled out a bid for Williams before they tried for Michael Olise. Barcelona appreciate the player but not the price. For his part, Williams is very open to that move.

“Arsenal and Liverpool still can’t be discounted and are both in the market for a winger this summer.”

