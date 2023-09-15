Arsenal target tipped to be ‘worth £100m’ with claims his price tag has already ‘gone up’

Arsenal transfer target Marc Guehi has been tipped to be eventually worth £100million as the Crystal Palace star continues to impress.

The Gunners had a productive summer transfer window, but following the injury to Jurrien Timber, they were seemingly in the market for an extra defender.

In the end, Mikel Arteta stuck to his guns and Arsenal opted against signing another defensive option in the summer window.

Crystal Palace’s Guehi had been a player of interest for Arsenal throughout the summer, but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026 and Crystal Palace were said to value him around the £60m mark this summer.

However, Dean Jones thinks that his value will have already increased from the summer after a impressing for Palace and England.

“It’s an important step forward for him in his career. He needs that international pedigree to go alongside all the games that he’s managing to notch up in the Premier League,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“One of the big reasons that Palace already valued him over £60million was because they see him as a future England international.

“Because of his age, they feel like this is a guy that could eventually be worth £100million given the way that the transfer market is going right now.

“His price tag has already gone up, just off the back of this international break.”

Chelsea also considered a move for Guehi in the summer, but they instead opted to sign Monaco’s Axel Disasi.

Roy Hodgson has been impressed with the 23-year-old and how he has developed at Selhurst Park over the past few years.

“He is anxious to become better all the time,” Hodgson told reporters. “He’s not satisfied with making the leap he has made since leaving Chelsea. He wants more than that. That’s a big positive that speaks in his favour.

“Just in general terms he looks like a centre-back who has got a lot of qualities – he’s got pace, he understands and likes to defend.

“He is good on the ball. If you’re ticking boxes of what I like my centre-back to look like, he ticks so many boxes. Now it is up to him, with the help he’ll get from the guys around him, to keep building on that.”

