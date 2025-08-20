Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a big-money move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers while a former Manchester City star joins him on a four-man shortlist to replace Kai Havertz.

Havertz has been a key player for Arsenal in recent years, but having been unavailable for most of last season’s run-in as he suffered a hamstring tear, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that the former Chelsea star is now ‘set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury’.

He added:

‘The 26-year-old Germany international was not part of an open training session at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday morning. ‘Assessments are at an early stage so the prognosis and duration of any lay-off is unclear. Arsenal are, however, actively exploring the transfer market to potentially reinforce their attack and cover the absence of Havertz.’

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, ‘two options have now emerged for the Gunners’ as ‘Berta actively searches for a replacement for Havertz’.

Nicolas Jackson is ‘one of the options being considered’, with Chelsea willing to sell the Senegal international for £60m and Jackson himself wanting out having fallen behind summer signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the Stamford Bridge pecking order.

Newcastle are also thought to be interested in Jackson as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, and TEAMtalk claim Arsenal also ‘have an eye on Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins’.

The Gunners had a bid turned down for Watkins in the winter window and he remained on their shortlist earlier this summer before they plumped for Viktor Gyokeres.

The report adds:

‘Villa value Watkins at £60m (€69.4m, $80.9m), but TEAMtalk understands that signing the England international is going to be a lot harder than getting Jackson for Arsenal. ‘The Villans do not want to sell Watkins, but Arsenal have not ruled out making a late play for the 29-year-old.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Arsenal given head start as record £6.7bn TV deal kicks in

👉 Arsenal: Madueke labelled ‘wrong call’ as ‘absolutely perfect for that squad’ alternative nears move

👉 Arsenal: Arteta decision on Gyokeres revealed amid ‘non-existent’ signing’s new ‘incomparable reality’

And now The Sun claim Arsenal are also ‘weighing up a dramatic swoop’ for Watkins’ Aston Villa teammate Rogers.

The report claims the Gunners were ‘already monitoring’ Rogers as they seek someone to challenge Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot, and now appear to have ramped up their interest in the England international as his versatility means he could also provide cover for Havertz in his absence.

It’s claimed Villa are ‘determined to hold on to’ Rogers and that ‘breaking their resolve before the window closes on September 1 will be very difficult’.

The report confirms Arsenal’s interest in Jackson while also claiming former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez is also an ‘option’ for the Gunners, though they will likely find it similarly difficult to prise him away from Atletico Madrid this summer.